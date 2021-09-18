WELLMAN – Tyler Helmuth led a dominant night on the ground for the Mid-Prairie Golden Hawks, rushing for three touchdowns in the first half alone in a 42-0 Class 2A, District 6 win over Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont.
Both teams focused on finding success on the ground in the district-opening contest. The battle was ultimately won decisively by Mid-Prairie with 301 rushing yards on 37 carries compared to just 90 rushing yards on 36 carries for EBF.
Mid-Prairie jumped on top early. Will Cavanagh found Jarrett Hoffman for a touchdown pass in the opening minute of the contest, giving the Golden Hawks a quick 6-0 lead.
Helmuth then took over, scoring the next three touchdowns all on the ground including a score down the sidelines while breaking through EBF tackles to put Mid-Prairie (2-2, 1-0) on top 28-0 with 6:20 left in the second quarter.
EBF (1-3, 0-1) will look to bounce back at home on Friday night seeking to snap a three-game losing streak. The Rockets will host Davis County (2-2, 1-0) at Ike Ryan Field starting at 7 p.m.
Fairfield 42, Knoxville 22
FAIRFIELD – Tate Allen found Max Weaton three times for touchdown passes, connecting on scores from 23, 15 and 35 yards out as the Trojans rang the victory bell atop Trojan Stadium for the second time this season after a win at home.
Hunter Cecchini added a pair of rushing touchdowns, scoring in the first quarter on a 19-yard run before adding a nine-yard touchdown run with 23 seconds left in the first half, giving Fairfield a 28-7 halftime lead.
Fairfield (3-1) hosts Keokuk (1-2) in district play next Friday night.
No. 4 (1A) S-K 42, Pleasantville 0
SIGOURNEY – Cade Molyneux closed out Homecoming week for the fourth-ranked Cobras rushing for 207 yards on 13 carries and three touchdowns, including a 74-yard dash to the end zone, as S-K remained unbeaten ahead of a top-five district showdown next week at No. 4 Pella Christian.
Colten Clarahan added two touchdowns for the Cobras, rushing for 57-yard touchdown while throwing a 29-yard touchdown pass to Evan Dawson. S-K used a total team defensive effort to shut out Pleasantville with 13 different players collecting at least one solo tackle and six players contributing to six tackles for loss.
S-K (4-0, 1-0) and Pella Christian (4-0, 1-0) meet next week in Pella with at least a share of first place in 1A, District 6 on the line. The winner will either have the outright lead in the district or will share first place with Cardinal, who are scheduled to host Van Buren County next Friday should the Warriors be able to compete after forfeiting this past week's contest with Pella Christian due to a lack of players as a result of rising COVID-19 cases within the school.
Wapello 35, Pekin 0
PEKIN – Colton Comstrock rushed for 50 yards on 15 carries as the Panthers managed just 112 total offensive yards, all on the ground, in a district loss to the Indians.
Comstock added five solo tackles and six total tackles in the contest, matching Sven Dahlstrom who added four solo stops for the Panthers. Comstock added an interception on defense while Logan Baker came up with Pekin's only two tackles for loss.
Pekin (0-4, 0-1) heads to Columbus on Friday, Sept. 24.