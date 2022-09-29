KEOKUK — After a pair of tough losses, the Fairfield Trojans earned a second straight one-point win on Friday. Drew Twohill's extra point following Tate Allen's second touchdown run at Keokuk, clinching a 16-15 overtime win over the Chiefs.
Fairfield (3-2) hosts West Burlington-Notre Dame on Friday.
Moravia 84, Seymour 6
MORAVIA — Riley Hawkins hauled in three touchdowns passes from Shane Helmick, who accounted for six of Moravia's 11 touchdowns against the Warriors. Cole Hamilton added a 65-yard kickoff return for a special teams' score while Wyatt Throckmorton added a 10-yard interception return for a defensive score.
Moravia (5-1) heads to Southeast Warren on Friday.
No. 1 (2A) Williamsburg 56, Centerville 7
WILLIAMSBURG — Despite a three-yard touchdown run by Sam Hash that briefly tied the Class 2A, District 6 showdown at 7-7, the Centerville Big Reds could not keep up with the top-ranked Raiders last Friday.
Centerville (3-2) heads to Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont on Friday.
No. 7 (A) Columbus 53, Pekin 28
PEKIN — Kaden Amigon rushed for 302 yards, scoring six touchdowns on the ground while returning a fumble recovery 81 yards for a score as the seventh-ranked Wildcats rallied in the second half from a 22-20 deficit.
Luke Long there a pair of touchdown passes while scoring once on the road, gaining 110 rushing yards on 23 carries. Pekin (2-3) heads to Lisbon on Friday.
PCM 16, Albia 7
ALBIA — Justin Keller carried the ball 10 times for 34 yards, including a 20-yard touchdown to put the Blue Demons on the scoreboard in the first quarter against the Mustangs at Ironman Field.
Albia (2-3) heads to Chariton on Friday.
