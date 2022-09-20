KNOXVILLE — For the third consecutive week, the Fairfield High School football found themselves in a four-quarter battle on the gridiron.
After back-to-back close losses to Ottumwa and Fort Madison, the Trojans came up with the winning plays in the final minutes on Friday at Knoxville. Tate Allen completed 13 of 20 passes for 251 yards, including a four-yard touchdown pass to Max Weaton, while gaining 106 yards on 16 rushes and two more scores in a 29-28 win over the Panthers at Ken Locke Stadium.
Weaton caught nine passes for 116 yards in the contest. Miles McEntee added 31 yards rushing on 12 carries, including an important one-yard touchdown as Fairfield went ahead for good in the fourth quarter before making a late stop on a two-point conversion attempt by the Panthers to hold on to the one-point advantage.
Fairfield (2-2) heads to Keokuk on Friday.
S-K 35, Pleasantville 13
PLEASANTVILLE — Cole Clarahan ran for 168 yards on 19 carries, including an 18-yard touchdown for the Cobras as S-K outgained the Trojans on the ground 358-7 in the contest, pulling away with 20 points on three touchdowns in the second quarter to open Class 1A, District 6 play.
Issac Bruns returned a kickoff 90 yards for an S-K touchdown while rushing 15 times for 95 yards, including a two-yard touchdown carry. Cole Kindred scored on a five-yard touchdown run, gaining 22 yards on four carries for the Cobras, while Sawyer Stout found Aidan Anderson on a 10-yard touchdown pass.
S-K (2-2, 1-0 district) hosts third-ranked Pella Christian on Friday in a key battle for the 1A, District 6 championship.
Moravia 71, Twin Cedars 0
BUSSEY — Riley Hawkins caught three passes for 124 yards, including a pair of touchdown passes, while picking off two passes on defense as the Mohawks played Homecoming spoiler against the Sabers.
Jackson McDanel led a balanced rushing attack for Moravia, gaining 106 yards on nine carries including a pair of touchdowns. The Mohawks gained 258 yards on 19 carries as a team with eight rushing touchdowns in the victory.
Moravia (4-1) hosts Seymour on Friday.
Roland-Story 21, Albia 0
ROLAND — Despite a 220-yard rushing effort by Gage Oddo, the Blue Demons failed to cross the goal line against the Norseman at Kerry Van Winkle Field.
Oddon carried the ball on 43 of Albia's 58 plays run in the Class 2A, District 7 contest, gaining 220 of Albia's 270 total yards of offense. Hesston Johnson completed five of 10 pass attempts for Roland-Story for 210 yards, finding Dillon Lettow for a pair of touchdown passes including a 91-yard scoring strike in the first half while Jonovan Wilkinson added 70-yard touchdown run as part of a 133-yard rushing effort for the Norsemen.
Albia (2-2, 0-1) hosts PCM on Friday.
Central Decatur 56, Cardinal 20
ELDON — Champ Walker rushed for 175 yards on 20 carries and four touchdowns for Central Decatur while Sam Boothe completed 18 of 29 pass attempts for three touchdowns and 234 yards in a Class 1A, District 6-opening win.
Tatem Telfer and Carson Kenney each threw touchdown passes for the Comets. Telfer competed five of nine passes for 84 yards, including a 50-yard touchdown pass to Isaac Lett, while Chase Johnson hauled in a 70-yard touchdown pass from Kenney as part of a 92-yard receiving night.
Cardinal (0-4, 0-1) heads to Van Buren County on Friday.
No. 3 (1A) Pella Christian 45, Van Buren County 0
PELLA — Benny Schirz gained 109 yards on seven carries, including a pair of touchdown runs for the third-ranked Eagles in Class 1A, District 6 play against the Warriors.
Isaac Kacmarynski rushed for 29 yards on three carries, scoring a pair of touchdowns on the ground while completing five of eight passes for 70 yards finding Trevor Veenstra for a 10-yard touchdown pass in the first half. Van Buren County gained just 65 yards of total offense in the loss with Izaak Loeffler picking off a pass for the Warriors on defense.
Van Buren County (2-2, 0-1) hosts Cardinal for Homecoming on Friday.
Wapello 21, Pekin 6
WAPELLO — Jake Gustison gained 94 yards on 28 carries while scoring a pair of touchdowns in a Class A, District 5 win over the Panthers.
Gustison added five catches for 58 yards while Caleb Ealey accounted for 82 yards of offense, including a touchdown run for Wapello, while picking off a pass on defense. Cade Bemis scored Pekin's lone touchdown in the second quarter as the Panthers gained just 83 yards on the ground and 64 passing yards in the contest.
Pekin (2-2, 2-1) hosts seventh-ranked (A) Columbus on Friday.
Mid-Prairie 56, EBF 0
EDDYVILLE — Braden Hartley rushed for 152 yards on 11 carries, scoring five touchdowns in the first half as the Golden Hawks dashed out to a 42-0 lead after just one quarter at Ike Ryan Field.
Jesse Cornelison gained 66 yards on 12 carries while hauling in a 36-yard pass and returning three kickoffs for 39 yards for EBF. Jackson Taylor recovered a fumble for the Rockets in the Class 2A, District 6 contest.
EBF (0-4, 0-1) heads to Bloomfield on Friday to face Davis County in a key contest for both teams in hopes of finishing among the top four teams in the district to earn a postseason berth.
