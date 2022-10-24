SIGOURNEY — It was a physical game that took its toll on both teams.
In the end, it was Sigourney-Keota that emerged as one of the last 16 teams in Class 1A that moved one step closer to a state football championship on Friday. The Cobras held Sumner-Fredericksburg to just 156 total yards while racking up nearly 400 total yards of offense using the run to set up big pass plays in a 31-0 first-round shutout win at Cobra Field.
"We knew coming in to the game that (Sumner-Fredericksburg) is one of the better four seeds in the state," S-K head football coach Jared Jensen said. "That's a talented football team. We knew we had to weather the storm. We put some drives together. We knew it was there. The second half hit and we did a much better job of finishing blocks and finishing runs to get the yards we needed to.
"We're really happy with how the defense kept them at bay and gave our offense a little breathing room. To shut a team out in the playoffs says a lot about the kids that are out there. We played as a team. It was a full team win. That's all you can ask for in the playoffs."
Both teams had to overcome injuries during the game that were significant enough to require a lengthy delay as medical personnel were called upon to stretcher athletes off the field. Sumner-Fredericksburg (4-5) would have to overcome the first key injury as senior Trace Meyer appeared to injure his leg while completing a tackle after chasing down Aidan Anderson on a 41-yard reception in the first quarter.
Two plays after the delay, S-K finished off the drive with a two-yard touchdown run by Cole Clarahan giving the Cobras a 7-0 lead. Clarahan finished the game leading the Cobras with 27 carries for 147 yards, going over 1,000 yards rushing for the season.
"That's probably the most beat-up I've probably been all year," Clarahan said. "That's a physical football team we went up against. It was hard to run all night, but we found a way to get the win."
Cadan Clarahan would put a second score on the board for the Cobras in the final minute of the second quarter, hitting a 25-yard field goal five plays after an interception by Jake Moore set up S-K at the Sumner-Fredericksburg 40-yard-line. Colten Clarahan added S-K's second pick of the second quarter on the final play of the first half, preserving a 10-0 halftime lead for the Cobras.
"We were only up 10-0, but that 10-0 lead felt really good," Jensen said. "We were moving the ball. We just couldn't finish, but I give a lot of that credit to their defense stepping up to stop us. It's not that we weren't able to do it. They just stopped us from doing it."
That all changed in the third quarter as S-K went to the air to ignite a 21-point third quarter rally. Stout again found Anderson deep down the field for a 70-yard pass that again set up a short touchdown run for Colten Clarahan, giving the Cobras a 17-0 lead.
S-K continued to win the physical battle, holding the Cougars to just 3.4 yards a carry on the ground while allowing just three of 17 pass attempts to be completed for a total of 45 yards. Isaac Bruns ran through tackles in the backfield on third down before dashing down the sidelines for a 38-yard touchdown run with 8:14 left in the third quarter, opening a 24-0 lead for the Cobras.
"It felt like you had to fight through three bodies to gain every yard," Colten Clarahan said. "It's great to face a team that physical right off the bat. We know what to expect going forward."
S-K (7-2) also had to overcome an injury to one of their own players. Cadan Clarahan went down in the face of a blitzing Sumner-Fredericksburg defense, leading to another lengthy delay as Clarahan also had to be stretchered off the field with an injury.
"That was terrible to see both those guys go off the field like that," Colten Clarahan said. "We were praying for both of them."
Once the game resumed, S-K was able to put the final points of the game on the scoreboard. Cole Kindred hauled in a 19-yard touchdown pass, one of two big catches made late in the game by the Cobra junior with an interception near the goal line early in the fourth quarter wiping out any hopes of a late rally for the Cougars.
"I think we got (Sumner Fredericksburg's) offense off balance pretty early on," Kindred said. "I love our pass game. It's there when we need it if we're facing a second-and-long or third-and-long."
Sigourney-Keota will face a familiar former district rival this Friday in the second round of the Class 1A playoffs. Mediapolis returns to Cobra Field for the first time since S-K avenged a season-ending district championship loss to the Bulldogs in 2019 with a 31-14 win in 2020, helping S-K ultimately advance to the state semifinals.
"We're playing at a high level. You need that at the right time of the season," Jensen said. "We know our backs are against the wall, but they've been against the wall all year. We know who we are and we've been playing lights out. We just have to keep that up."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.