BUSSEY — It was a blue night at Saber Stadium on the Twin Cedars campus Friday night as the Saber Blue hosted the Royal blue of Colo-Nesco. The Royals dominated in every phase of the game and rolled to a 44-0 lead at halftime before coasting to the finish with a 74-8 victory.
The two teams had met four times in the 8-Player history with each team winning twice. The Sabers took wins of 28-20 in 2018 and 36-22 in 2016, but the Royals took the lead in the series with a lop-sided win this year.
The Royals brought a pair of speedy scat-backs into the contest in Breckin Clatt and Landon Gjerde and they sliced their way through the Saber defense like a hot knife through butter. Clatt punished the Twin Cedars defense with 158 yards and four touchdowns in 11 carries and Gjerde racked up 64 yards and three touchdowns in six carries.
On the other side of the ball, the Royal defense was lock-down. In the first half, the Royals allowed the Sabers to cross the mid-field stripe only once and held the Sabers to only one first down. Things improved slightly for Twin Cedars in the second half as the Royals used a number of reserves.
Holden Roberts was a bright spot for the Sabers as the sophomore tight end had five catches for 47 yards and he led the defense with six tackles. Roberts also accounted for all of the Saber points when he scooped up a Royal fumble and scampered 49 yards to score. Roberts ran for the two-point conversion.
Junior quarterback, Dallas Smith, connected on 10 of 24 passes for 76 yards, but the aggressive Royal defense picked him four times.
Offensively the Royals racked up 342 yards on the ground compared to 19 yards for the Sabers. The Sabers held the edge in the passing game with 76 yards compared to 30 for the Royals.
“We are very short on experience," Twin Cedars coach Cam Parker said. “Add to the equation that about eight kids that I expected to play were not available due to injuries and assorted problems and another was hurt on the first play of the game. That left us mighty short. Our starting tailback was hurt this week and we just had to mix and match to put a lineup together.
"Colo-Nesco’s experience showed that they have plenty of speed. We will go back to work and try to regroup for next week’s game at Lamoni."
PREP FOOTBALL
COLO-NESCO 74, TWIN CEDARS 8
Colo-Nesco 30 14 16 14 - 74
Twin Cedars 0 0 0 8 - 8
Scoring summary:
CN: 9:52 1st Q – Breckin Clatt 41-yard run. PAT pass Jack Angell to Ben Ryan
CN: 7:52 1st Q – Team safety
CN: 5:58 1st Q – Clatt 39-yard run. PAT pass Clatt to Gannon Short
CN: 3:47 1st Q – Landon Gjerde 1-yard run. PAT failed.
CN: 0:53 1st Q – Short 5-yard run. Pat failed.
CN: 9:25 2nd Q – Gjerde 47-yard run. PAT failed.
CN: 3:25 2nd Q – Team safety.
CN: 1:06 2nd Q – Clatt 21-yard run. PAT failed.
CN: 9:41 3rd Q – Clatt 5-yard run. PAT run by Short.
CN: 7:23 3rd Q – Short 2-yard run. PAT run by Angell.
TC: 7:07 4th Q – Holden Roberts 49-yard fumble return. PAT run by Roberts.
CN: 5:44 4th Q – Brady Handsaker 57-yard pass play. PAT failed.
CN: 2:35 4th Q - Mark Bower 40-yard interception return. PAT run by Bower.
