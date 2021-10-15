FAIRFIELD –
One safety isn't common, but two safeties in a half of a football games is not a common occurrence. The Washington Demons used the unusual fete to take a 17-0 lead then hold on for the win as Fairfield scored the final 14 points of the game. "This is the first time this season that we have played with heart for every minute of the game," assessed Fairfield head football coach Nate Weaton. The Trojans (5-3) were seeking to get back on the winning track after last week's loss to Solon in 3-A District 5 play.
Fairfield received the opening kick off but the drive stalled and they were forced to punt. The first drive for the Demons stalled, but a well placed punt put the Trojans deep in their own territory at the one yard line. With a loss back to the 1/2 yard line on second down, Washington mass tackled the Fairfield ball carrier for a safety. To compound the damage, Aiden Ulin returned the Fairfield kickoff due to the safety, 70 yards for the touchdown. Ethan Patterson added the PAT and the Trojans trailed 9-0 going into the second quarter.
Lightning would strike twice as the Fairfield punter lined up in their own end-zone to punt. The high snap went out of the end-zone as Washington recorded their second safety of the game, giving the visitors an 11-0 lead. With the Fairfield offense sputtering, Washington regained possession and capped off a 57 yard drive with a a 34 yard pass from Ethan Patterson to Kasen Bailey on a post pattern to the Trojan six yard line before Alec Ulin dashed into the end-zone to give the Demons a 17-0 lead. Fairfield would begin a comeback late in the first half as quarterback Tate Allen hit Evan Haines on a seven yard pass play for the Trojan TD. Drew Twohill added the PAT to send the home team to the lockers trailing 17-7.
With 2:50 left in the third quarter, Allen launched a pas that was deflected by a Trojan receiver and Demon defensive back before it fell into the hands of Haines for a 21 yard touchdown pass. Twohill added the point after, and Fairfield was in the midst of a comeback, trailing 17-14.
Early in the final frame, the Trojans drove to the Washington 20 before losing yardage. Attempting to tie the game on a 36 yard field goal attempt, kick missed just slightly to the right. Fairfield mounted several more drives that would stall before falling to Washington 17-14.
With hopes of playoff birth still alive, Fairfield travels to Grinnell next Friday night for the final regular season contest as the take on the Tiger in District 5 play. "Grinnell had a good quarterback," noted Weaton, "they typically have run a spread offense."
Scoring:
(1st Quarter)
4:11- Washington: scores on safety
3:57-Washington: Ulin 70 yard kick return (Patterson kick)
(2nd Quarter)
11:53- Washington: scores on safety
4:57-Washington: 6 run Stuart (kick failed)
:52-Fairfield: 7 pass- Allen to Haines (Twohill kick
(3rd Quarter)
2:50- Fairfield: 21 pass- Allen to Haines (Twohill kick)
Teams 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Totals
Washington 9 8 0 0 17
Fairfield 0 7 7 0 14