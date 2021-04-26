OTTUMWA — There will be an old-school feel to the early weeks of the area high school football season in 2021 and 2022.
The Ottumwa Bulldogs will face several former conference rivals during the first four weeks of the next two seasons, opening the upcoming campaign at home against Oskaloosa in the latest chapter between the Highway 63 rivals on Aug. 27 at Schafer Stadium. Oskaloosa edged Ottumwa last season in Mahaska County, 21-14, during the second week of the regular season.
Ottumwa will renew a longtime Southeast 7 rivalry during the second week of the 2021 season, heading to Trojan Stadium for a road test at Fairfield on Sept. 3. Fairfield will return to Ottumwa for the second week of the next season facing the Bulldogs at Schafer Stadium on Sept. 2, 2022.
Ottumwa will host former CIML Metro conference rival Des Moines Roosevelt during the third week of the upcoming season on Sept. 10. The Bulldogs head to Burlington on Sept. 17 before hosting Cedar Rapids Prairie on Sept. 24 and Cedar Rapids Jefferson on Oct. 1.
The Bulldogs play two straight road games during the seventh and eighth weeks of the season, heading to Linn-Mar on Oct. 8 before traveling to Des Moines Hoover on Oct. 15. Ottumwa wraps up the regular season at home on Oct. 22 hosting Waterloo West. The Bulldogs play the same nine opponents in 2022, alternating the home and road games from the 2021 schedule.
The opening week of the upcoming high school football season will feature several area matchups, including Albia heading to Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont to face the Rockets while Cardinal hosts Pekin on Aug. 27. The Comets picked up the program's first postseason win over the Panthers last season, clinching a winning record by going 5-4 with a second-round loss to eventual state semifinalist Sigourney-Keota.
Besides Ottumwa at Fairfield, the second week of the upcoming high school football season will included Van Buren County traveling to Bloomfield to face Davis County while Albia travels to Paul Johnson Field to face Centerville in the renewal of the Battle of Highway 5. Centerville hosts Sigourney-Keota on Sept. 10, heads to Davis County for the Pennant Game on Sept. 17 and hosts EBF in Class 2A, District 6 play on Oct. 1.
Davis County will face four consecutive area opponents, heading to Cardinal on Sept. 10 after hosting Van Buren County before heading to EBF on Oct. 1 one week after trying to retain the pennant against Centerville. Area matchups will also be found throughout the schedule over the final five weeks of Class 1A, District 6 play including Van Buren County at Cardinal on Sept. 24, Cardinal at Sigourney-Keota on Oct. 1 and Van Buren County at S-K to wrap up the regular season on Oct. 15.