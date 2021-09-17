LEON – When a team comes into a football contest averaging 59 points a game, one would look for explosive fireworks from the start.
The Comets offense, however, was held in check during the first half of a rare Thursday night game at Central Decatur that served as the Class 1A, District 6 opener for both teams.
Trailing early in the third quarter for the second straight game, the Comets showed grit once again scoring the final 20 points of the game to secure a 28-10 win over the Cardinals improving to 4-0 for the third time in the four seasons.
"We were a little sluggish on offense during the first half of play," noted Comet skipper Landon Miller. "Our defense did a good job of containing them (Central Decatur) throughout the game."
The first quarter featured a defensive battle by both teams, something of a first this season for the Comets who were shut out in the first quarter for the first time this season. Central Decatur posed the only scoring threat during the opening 12 minutes, driving to the Comet 22-yard line before an incomplete pass on 4th-and-1 ended the scoring threat.
Cardinal was able to convert on key downs during a second-quarter drive to open the scoring. Starting at their own 25, the Comets hit a 36-yard pass play from Maddox Jones to Griffin Greiner on a 3rd-and-3 to reach the Central Decatur 38.
Facing with a 4th-and-2 from the Central Decatur 30, the Comets picked up 10 yards on a screen play to keep the drive alive. Faced with a 4th-and-9, Jones hit Landon Becker for a 19-yard touchdown pass giving Cardinal an 8-0 lead after Ian Liles dashed into the end zone for a two-point conversion.
Central Decatur would take advantage of an interception at the 49-yard-line by Trey Hullinger, setting the stage for the home team's only score in the first half. The Cardinals drove to the 20 with just under eight seconds left on the clock, setting up Kale Rockhold for a 38-yard field goal cutting Cardinal's halftime lead to 8-3.
Cardinal opened the second half with a kick return to their 47-yard line, but the drive promptly stalled. Central Decatur mounted a drive to the Cardinal 1 before running back Matt Boothe trotted into the end zone for the go-ahead touchdown, giving the Cardinals a 10-8 lead.
Cardinal answered back driving 80 yards down the field to regain the lead. Liles opened the drive with a 37-yard run before carrying the football into the end zone from two yards out on 4th-and-goal, opening a 16-10 lead after a two-point conversion run by Greiner.
Central Decatur (2-2, 0-1) would not challenge the Cardinal lead again as the Comet defense stalled the Cardinals throughout the remainder of the second half. Jones found Becker for a 17-yard touchdown pass and connected from 24 yards out with Greiner for a game-clinching score in the fourth quarter.
Cardinal (4-0, 1-0) is next scheduled to host Van Buren County (2-2, 0-1) for the school's Homecoming contest on Sept. 24. The Warriors were forced to forfeit their district opener at No. 5 (1A) Pella Christian on Friday due to a rise in COVID-19 cases that have forced several students from being able to participate in school activities this past week.
PREP FOOTBALL
Cardinal 28, Central Decatur 10
Scoring
CHS 0 8 8 12 28
CD 0 3 7 0 10
2nd Quarter
7:19- Cardinal: Jones to Becker- 19 yd pass: TD (Conversion- Liles run)
8.9- CD: 38 yd FG-Rockhold
3rd Quarter
10:07- CD: Boothe 1 yd run: TD (Rockhold kick)
6:08- Cardinal: Greiner 4 yd run TD (Conversion- Greiner run)
4th Quarter
11:49- Cardinal: Jones to Becker-17 yd pass TD (Conversion failed)
5:07- Cardinal: Jones to Greiner-24 yd pass TD (Conversion failed)