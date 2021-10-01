OTTUMWA – Brian Goodvin would have been happy to take a win no matter how it happened.
As it turned out, a special night for Ottumwa High School football ended with a 39-year-old school record falling in the process.
Abaya Selema rushed for a single-game school record 390 yards on just 14 carries, scoring six touchdowns including an 85-yard dash down the field in the final two minutes of a 54-6 Homecoming win for the Bulldogs. Selema scored six rushing touchdowns to help Ottumwa snap a 13-game losing streak that dated back to a Senior Night win over Des Moines East back in 2019.
"There's no words that can explain this," Selema said after being mobbed by his classmates and teammates following his record-setting run. "This is, like, the best moment of my life."
Selema set the tone for his record-setting night and Ottumwa's first win in nearly two years on the first play of the game, taking a hand off from Tanner Schark and rushing through an alley created by the Ottumwa offensive line. Selema ran past Jefferson's secondary, scoring on an 81-yard touchdown run to open the contest giving Ottumwa a 6-0 lead just 20 seconds after the opening kickoff.
"I knew the kids had a good week of practice and were focused most of the week," Goodvin, the third-year head coach of the Bulldogs, said. "We switched a few things up and included some quicker-hitting plays. Abaya did a nice job carrying the football. When you've got a team that has been going through some rough times week in and week out, that's just the start you're looking for."
Selema would rush for nearly 200 yards alone in the first quarter, scoring on 20-yard touchdown run set up by a blocked punt before ending the opening 12 minutes with a 66-yard dash to the end zone, giving the Bulldogs a 20-0 lead. Ottumwa's defense also made an impact on the contest, forcing Jefferson into four fumbles with three coming deep in Bulldog territory as Ryan McKinnon and Mason Farrington both recovered fumbles that stalled a pair of second-quarter drives by the J-Hawks.
"We were really motivated coming into the game. Everyone was in the right spot and we felt confident," Farrington said. "It's just like flipping the switch on. It's like we hit a reset button tonight. This is awesome for our confidence."
Ottumwa capitalized on both second-quarter turnovers, building a 33-0 halftime lead thanks to a pair of touchdown drives following Jefferson fumbles. Bobby Skinner actually came up with a fourth fumble recovery for the Bulldogs, jumping on the football in the end zone after Trevor Summers had the ball knocked out of his hands trying to score on a five-yard run, opening a 27-point lead for OHS.
Schark then led a final touchdown drive to end the first half, scoring on a three-yard quarterback keeper after finding Farrington for a 15-yard pass inside the Jefferson 20. Selema finished off his record night rushing for a 17-yard touchdown on the second play of the second half before finishing off a long fourth-quarter drive for the Bulldogs with a three-yard run, crossing the 300-yard mark in the process.
Ottumwa would give Selema one last chance to break the record, forcing a fourth Jefferson fumble inside the 20 with Dane Danner making the recovery. After being stopped for no gain on a second-down carry, Selema took a hand off from Schark and broke free again down the far sidelines outracing the J-Hawks all the way to a record-clinching scoring run with the announcement drawing a huge cheer from fans in the stands and the entire Ottumwa football sideline.
"It was awesome. It was exactly what we needed," Farrington said of the memorable Homecoming win. "We haven't had the greatest starts. Abaya gave that to us. Once again, it was like it flipped a switch for us."
Ottumwa (1-5) will face a stiff road challenge next Friday night as the Bulldogs head to sixth-ranked (5A) Linn-Mar. The loss drops Jefferson to 0-6 on the season with 14 straight losses heading into next Thursday's home game with Waterloo West at Kingston Stadium.