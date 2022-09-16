CENTERVILLE — It was a trophy that proved just out of the reach of players like Brody Tuttle and Conner Stephens.
That was until Friday night. Tuttle, Stephens and the rest of the Big Red football team left no doubt about it.
The Pennant is back in Centerville.
Tuttle completed all six pass attempts, including three for 89 total yards to Stephens with touchdown passes of 46 and 14 yards in the first half. All told, the Big Reds scored on touchdown plays of 25 yards or longer in the 103rd all-time meeting with Davis County, dominating the Pennant Game on the way to a 49-12 district win over the Mustangs on Friday night at Paul Johnson Field.
"Davis County has dominated us the past two years," Tuttle said. "We came in here with the attitude that we wanted it back. We came in here with intentions of kicking some butt. We planned this out the whole week. We were going to run the ball. We were going to pass the ball. They couldn't stop us and the scoreboard shows it."
Centerville first set the tone on the ground, gaining 27 yards on five runs to open the game. The first pass of the night reached the end zone as Tuttle found Stephens over the top of the Mustang defense for a 46-yard touchdown, giving the Big Reds a 7-0 lead less than three minutes into the contest.
"That's my favorite play, that little wheel (route)," Stephens said. "Brody threw a great ball. It was wide open."
Davis County, with Tayden Bish taking the snaps from center, moved down the field gaining 71 yards including a 39-yard run by Bish as the Mustangs marched inside the red zone. Then came the first mistake of the night for the Mustangs as an errant snapped caused a 14-yard loss, ultimately dropping Davis County far enough back to force a punt that pinned Centerville at its own 2-yard-line.
Again, Centerville started patiently moving the ball forward on the ground gaining 22 yards on five carries before Stephens hauled in a 26-yard pass to move the Big Reds out to midfield. Two plays later, Sam Hash busted through the Mustang defense dashing in for a 32-yard touchdown run on the final play of the opening quarter, giving Centerville a 14-0 lead.
"Any time you can get the ball moving on the ground and get the eyes of the defense moving where we need them to in order to hit the big play, that's good offensive execution," Centerville head football coach Matt Kovacevich said. "We had that most of the night."
Davis County was again able to move the ball into Centerville territory, converting a pair of fourth downs on the way to reaching the Big Red 42. Griffin Weber stopped the Mustang drive, picking off a pass on the Centerville 16 on the third attempt on the drive to move the sticks on fourth down by Davis County.
From there, the Big Reds took command. Tuttle's amazing night kicked into high gear with a 48-yard run that would set up a second touchdown pass to Stephens, before closing out Centerville's fourth scoring drive of the first half with a 25-yard touchdown run, opening a 28-0 halftime lead for the Big Reds.
"I've got to give a lot of credit to our linemen and our wide receivers. They executed perfectly. I just had to hit the open man every time," Tuttle said. "We knew as soon as halftime came around, they were going to be deflated."
That deflation only continued in the second half as Tuttle found Ryan Sinnott for a 41-yard touchdown pass one play after Jax Mosley recovered a fumble on the Davis County 41 to end the opening drive of the third quarter for the Mustangs. While Tuttle's night was done, having completed six passes for 156 yards and three touchdowns with seven carries for 96 yards and a fourth score, Landon McGrann was able to keep the Big Red offense humming accounting for 115 total yards while scoring on a one-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter before hitting Brandon Shinn in the fourth quarter for a 77-yard touchdown pass, giving Centerville a 49-0 lead
Carter Will, Davis County's first-year sophomore quarterback, would close the night on a high note leading the Mustangs on a pair of late touchdown drives. Will scored on a one-yard run with 4:50 left before closing the contest by hitting Dominic Florke on a 44-yard touchdown pass as time expired, giving Florke 87 yards receiving on four passes while lifting Will to 166 yards passing on eight completions and 42 yards rushing on 11 carries.
Centerville (3-1, 1-0 2A-6) heads to top-ranked Williamsburg next Friday night. Davis County (2-2, 0-1 2A-6) hosts Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont next week at Mustang Stadium as both teams will be looking to bounce back from district-opening losses after Mid-Prairie's 56-0 win on Friday over EBF at Ike Ryan Field.
