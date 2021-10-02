SIGOURNEY – Another good crowd was on hand at 'The Snake Pit' on Friday night as two undefeated teams matched up, each sporting a 5-0 record.
Sigourney-Keota, the third-ranked team in Class 1A, would feature their traditional single wing offense that grinds out the yardage on the ground. By contrast, Cardinal's explosive offense would rely on the spread and big plays from their skill positions.
While Griffin Greiner would come up big, scoring on a 93-yard touchdown pass from Maddux Jones in the second quarter and a 95-yard kickoff return in the fourth quarter, Cobra senior running back Cade Molyneux would rumble for 306 yards on 35 carries. S-K proved too much for the Comets, winning 50-26 with Molyneux closing the show rushing for 106 yards in the fourth quarter alone.
Cardinal would strike first when the Comets recovered a Cobra fumble at their own 39-yard line, and advanced the to the 24. Maddox Jones would hit Greiner for the opening touchdown of the game.
Three quick strikes late in the first quarter would put S-K on top 21-6. Two touchdown scampers by Molyneux sandwiched around a blocked punt recovered by Evan Vittetoe vaulted the Cobras in front. S-K would block two punts in the contest, opening a 37-12 halftime lead.
"I felt like we really excelled in all three phases of the game in the first half of play," commented S-K skipper Jared Jensen.
The third quarter saw the Comets outscore the Cobras 8-6 as they connected on a 19-yard touchdown pass late in the quarter. The fourth quarter would again see both teams trade touchdowns. Despite outscoring the Cobras 14-13 in the second half, the 37 points SK put on the board were too much for the Comets to overcome as they would fall by 24, leaving the ranks of the undefeated.
"The physical play of our line was a key to our success" assessed Jensen. "It's tough to defend the single wing since most teams don't see it very often. A big reason for our success is also our commitment to strength training. We had 50 kids in the weight room on a regular basis this summer."
Next up for No. 3 (1A) S-K (6-0, 3-0) is a trip to Central Decatur on Friday at Leon. Cardinal (5-1, 2-1) hosts No. 10 (1A) Pella Christian on Friday in a key contest for the hopes of the Comets of playing host to a postseason football game for the first time in school history.
PREP FOOTBALL
No. 3 (1A) Sigourney-Keota 50, Cardinal 26
Scoring by quarter
Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Totals
Cardinal 6 6 8 6 26
SK 21 16 6 7 50
1st Quarter
9:01- Cardinal: Jones to Greiner 24 pass (Conversion failed)
3:43- SK- Molyneux 2 yd run (Clarahan kick)
:40-SK- Vittetoe Blocked Punt recovery in end-zone (Clarahan kick)
:24-SK- Molyneux 39 run (Clarahan kick)
2nd Quarter
11:07-Cardinal: Jones to Greiner 93 pass (Conversion failed)
4:34- SK: Clarahan 39 yd field goal
2:58-SK: Crawford 40 yard punt return
1:21-SK: Molyneux 22 yard run (Clarahan kick)
3rd Quarter
7:00-SK: Shifflett 10 yd run (kick failed)
:27.5-Cardinal: Jones to Greiner 19 pass (Jones to Greiner conversion)
4th Quarter
2:12-SK: Crawford 2 run (Clarahan kick)
1:58-Cardinal: Greiner 95 yd kick return (conversion failed)