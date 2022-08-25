FAIRFIELD — Only once in Nate Weaton’s first two years as head coach of the Fairfield High School football team did he watch as the Trojans ascended up the steps on the south end of Trojan Stadium to ring the victory bell.
In his third season as head coach, Weaton watched his team ring the bell five times in nine games. In his fourth season, Weaton wants to make the trip to the victory bell a very common occurrence.
From a winless season in 2019 to a winning season in 2021, Fairfield has made one of the most remarkable turnarounds that any team can make going 5-4 last year after going 1-7 in 2020. With 12 returning senior starters back in the fold, including five starting linemen and four returning wide receivers, Weaton has reason to feel confident that his team is in store for a very successful season.
“We feel very good about the work and effort that our guys put into their offseason training and believe this will transfer well to the football field,” Weaton said. “We are encouraged with what we are seeing in early-season participation numbers, both returning veterans and new student-athletes joining the program at all levels.”
Leading the Trojan offense out to the field will be senior quarterback Tate Allen, who proved to be a versatile weapon as a junior. Allen threw for 1,211 yards and 14 touchdowns while rushing for eight more scores on 74 carries and 199 more yards. Against Ottumwa, Allen also made his one punt return last season pay off taking the ball in for a 33-yard score.
“It just happened to come right to me and I just happened to take it home,” Allen said of his punt return touchdown. “It just shows how much our program has changed. To go from a team that went 1-16 to a team that can make plays like that. It shows that we’ve all bought into the system. We’re back and we mean business.”
Allen has plenty of weapons around him on the field with receivers Tate Richardson, Aiden Lyons, Drew Twohill and Kevin Dorothy to choose from downfield while Hunter Cecchini and Myles McEntee join Allen in the Trojan backfield. Max Weaton, an all-state athlete both on the gridiron and hardwood, was Allen’s top receiving threat as the Trojan tight end and son of the Fairfield head coach caught 40 passes for 526 yards and eight touchdowns as a junior.
“I think the sky’s the limit for this program. I personally think we can go 7-2, 8-1 or 9-0,” Weaton said. “It comes down to practice. We can’t have up-and-down practices. We have to lock in mentally. We have to practice like we play. When we play, it’s a lot of fun. Fans like to come out and support us. When they see us having fun, they have fun. We need to put in the work Monday through Thursday so we can be ready to be at our best each Friday.”
Max Weaton can also help give Allen time to throw the ball as one of five returners up front on the Trojan offensive line. Isaac Harris, Dillon Post, Kenneth and Terrance Craig return as starting offensive and defensive senior linemen for Fairfield with 16 top newcomers adding to the depth of talent for the program both this year and in future years to come.
“As always, non-district and district play will be very competitive this season. Our guys are well prepared, they have developed a very good chemistry on the field and in the locker room,” Fairfield head coach Nate Weaton said. “They have done a great job in improving their overall knowledge of the game. We’re excited to see our guys put all their hard work to the test and know that the biggest key to season success is staying healthy both physically and mentally.”
