FAIRFIELD — Boy, how quickly things can change.
Just three years ago, the Fairfield High School football team battled through a winless 0-9 season. Now, the Trojans are riding high after a 41-20 win on Friday night over Mount Pleasant, seeking to build off a winning season last fall with hopes of chasing down a postseason berth in Class 4A.
The Ottumwa Bulldogs wouldn't mind following Fairfield's lead. After winning just four games over the past three seasons, Ottumwa appeared on the verge of suffering another disappointing early-season loss to Oskaloosa on Friday with the Indians poised to potentially add to a 20-7 fourth quarter lead.
"They had the ball at midfield with about 10 minutes left and hit A.J. Lawrence on a quick hitch," Ottumwa head football coach Brian Goodvin described. "We missed a tackle and he's off down the sidelines."
All the way down to the Ottumwa 19-yard-line. Had Lawrence simply been stopped there, things could have wound up much differently.
Instead, Lawrence lost the football. Braylon Griffiths swooped in to pick up the fumble for Ottumwa.
Suddenly, another disappointing night on the gridiron turned into a night the Bulldogs will never forget.
"The comeback was on," Goodvin said.
Abaya Selema dashed 81 yards on the very next play after the fumble recovery for a touchdown, pulling Ottumwa within 20-14. The Bulldog defense made the stop needed to get the ball back before several clutch plays highlighted a game-winning drive that ate up all but 19 seconds of the final eight minutes of Friday's thriller.
Cooper Derby may have gained the final three yards, scoring the touchdown that lifted Ottumwa to a 21-20 season-opening win over the Indians. The resiliency of the Bulldogs, however, was put to the test many times on the final drive.
"We had a huge third down conversion to Javen (Rominger), a jailbreak screen that picked up several yards to move the chains. We were able to convert after facing a 1st-and-28 on the last drive, completing a pass to Abaya on 4th-and-13 that got us down to the (Oskaloosa) 20. Luke Graeve even made a great play getting out of bounds at the 10 to save us some time at the end.
"It's all about the ebbs and flows of the game. We handled them very well on Friday. The kids did a great job of moving on to the next play no matter what happened earlier in the game. They took that heart and did a nice job executing."
While Ottumwa's execution late led to a season-opening win, Fairfield's early execution set the tone for a 21-point win at Pearl Smith Field over Mount Pleasant. Tate Allen completed six of nine pass attempts for 152 yards with five of the six completions resulting in touchdowns for the Trojans, including four scoring tosses to all-state tight end Max Weaton who hauled in five passes for 122 yards as Fairfield never looked back after jumping out to a 20-0 lead in the first quarter.
"It's our culture. The graduating class of 2022 kind of set a standard for us to follow," Max Weaton said. "We eat, sleep and breath those values. We're clicking as a team. It takes everyone to execute like this. You have to have a line to block and great receivers to draw the attention of the safeties. It takes an army and we're starting to play like one."
To Weaton's point, Fairfield produced a fairly balanced night with 209 rushing yards to go along with the 152 yards receiving by the passing attack. Hunter Cecchini rushed for 131 yards on 12 carries, including a 10-yard touchdown run, while the Trojan defense stiffened at the right times against Mount Pleasant limiting the Panthers to just 20 points on three touchdowns despite running less than half as many plays (69-31) offensively.
"It's a testament to the hard work the boys have put in over the past two to three seasons," Fairfield head football coach Nate Weaton said. "The excitement is seeing that hard work pay off and seeing the smiles on the faces of the boys. Just seeing that mindset change and walking in more confident not just hoping they can win but expecting to win. It's not egotistical. They're just holding their heads high with that mindset that they can do it and will do it. That's a credit to the leadership of 16 seniors in that locker room."
Fairfield and Ottumwa clash on Friday at Schafer Stadium in a battle of programs that just two seasons ago combined to win just one game in the COVID-altered 2020 season. Fairfield went from a team that won just one game in two seasons to a team seeking to put together consecutive winning campaigns this fall.
Ottumwa, coming off a 2-7 record last year, is hoping they can continue their own turnaround on Friday in what should be a phenomenal atmosphere at Schafer Stadium with fans packing the stands from neighboring Wapello and Jefferson County.
"There's nothing better than seeing that student section build and see the culture of a community start to buy in," Nate Weaton said. "There's nothing better than a football Friday night to bring everybody together."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.