FAIRFIELD — An interception, a gutsy call and a defensive stand was all that was needed to erase a string of troubled history for the Fairfield High School football team
According to stats from Bound, Fairfield and Washington have played 11 games dating back to 2012. In that time Washington had won them all. For awhile, on Friday night, it seemed the Demons were going to add their 12th-consecuctive win over the Trojans until Fairfield made key plays in the second half to rally for a 23-20 win over the Demons.
After going 23 minutes and 50 seconds without scoring in the first half, Washington put a touchdown on the board. Fairfield still held the momentum with a 10-6 lead at the break, but Washington was able to quickly erase that.
Just 15 seconds into the second half Washington had scored again. This time their touchdown gave them the lead, and seemingly, momentum for the remainder 23:45 minutes of the game.
“We’ve done it now two weeks in a row where we give up big momentum plays right before halftime,” said Fairfield head coach Nate Weaton. “Fort Madison did it to us last week, and we can’t let that affect you. Of course we came out in the second half and we give up a big play to start the second half. I think that was a real big test for our guys.
“That could have easily turned into a moment where we throw in the towel and let them run all over us within two or three minutes of halftime. We didn’t let that happen, and I was just really proud of the reticency in being able to come back.”
After Fairfield turned the ball over on downs deep in Washington territory it seemed as if the Demons were going to march straight down field and increase their lead even more.
That’s when they started to get a little too confident and Fairfield’s defense was able to read the play.
Washington dropped back for a pass and threw a pass towards their own sideline. Tallon Bates, the corner back who has already returned one interception for a touchdown this season, read the pass and timed his jump just perfectly to intercept the ball and return it upfield.
Suddenly momentum, and confidence, had returned to the Fairfield sideline.
Just as quickly it disappeared. A lengthy run by Cason Miller was called back because of a hold. Then a false start on the next play pushed the Trojans all the way back to midfield, and facing a first and 25.
First down was an incomplete pass. Second down resulted in a modest run making it a little more manageable 3rd and 18.
Then Miller broke free. A 17 yard run, 16 of which he was untouched, put the Trojans within a yard of continuing their drive.
Then came the gutsy call. Instead of having Sam Weaton run up the middle, as he had done on other fourth and short runs, Nate Weaton called for Fairfield to give the ball right back to Miller.
A counter play to the right worked perfectly. Almost all of the Washington defense crashed on the middle of the field as Miller swung out to the right. Once he got passed the line of scrimmage the speedy junior accelerated down the Fairfield sideline for the touchdown. Although the two point conversion failed momentum was on the side of Fairfield, and it stayed there.
“We saw exactly what we wanted to see on that drive,” Nate Weaton said. “We always tell the kids to flush the previous play and reset. That’s exactly what they did. Even after the second penalty they didn’t come off the field and hang their heads like they were beat. They responded to the situation, and I was really happy.”
Later in the third quarter Miller had been able to score another Miller touchdown. This time the two point conversion was successful and Fairfield took the lead 23-12.
Washington (1-2) scored early in the fourth, and appeared to have a promising drive going in the waning minutes of the fourth quarter, but the defense of Fairfield had been able to quell the threats of the Demons for most of the second half.
“We’ve played really good defensive football the last three weeks,” Nate Weaton said. We need to tighten up some things so we don’t give up the big plays, but again, we played really good, physical football. We stopped them when we had to. The defense did a really good job.
Finally, a fourth and short run attempt by Washington was stopped by Fairfield and the Trojans were able to kneel three-straight times to grab their first win in 11 contests over the Demons.
“I think the radio guys said that Washington had an 11-game win streak over us,” Nate Weaton said. “Anytime you can break something like that it is going to feel really good. I’m happy for the kids. Winning a rivalry game is always fun.”
The Trojans move to 2-1 on the season. They host Keokuk (1-2) next week for their homecoming game.
