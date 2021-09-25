FAIRFIELD – Fairfield celebrated Homecoming on Friday night with a resounding victory in their Class 3A, District 5 opener.
Two seasons removed from a winless season, the Trojans improved to 4-1 this season with a 38-13 win over Keokuk. Fairfield entered this season having won just one game in the past two years, a 15-7 win over Knoxville to open last season.
"This season is a testament to the resiliency of our kids," noted Trojan head football coach Nate Weaton, who has not missed a game this season after battling testicular cancer through a majority of the 2020 season. "Our seniors were 0-9 as sophomores and 1-6 as juniors."
The only real scoring threat in the first quarter was a late drive by the Trojans after fielding a punt from Keokuk and driving within seven yards of the end zone before being stopped by the Chiefs on fourth down. Keokuk would put the first points on the board in the second quarter as Khalyl Tate scored on a 13-yard touchdown run, putting the Chiefs ahead 7-0.
Fairfield would engineer a scoring drive of their own, starting at their own 36-yard line. The slow, methodical Trojan drive highlighted by a 12-yard pass from Tate Allen to Max Weaton, setting up Fairfield at Keokuk's 14-yard line.
The Trojans would cap the drive on a six-yard run by Hunter Cecchini, tying the game 7-7. Cecchini would help put Fairfield on top for good, breaking free for 67-yard run to set of the Trojans within a yard of the end zone before Teddy Metcalf finished the scoring drive by collecting the final yard, scoring the go-ahead touchdown with 1:39 left in the first half putting Fairfield up 14-7.
The third quarter would belong to the Trojans. Allen collected an interception at the Keokuk 30-yard line, setting the stage for the next scoring opportunity.
With 11:06 on the clock, Allen hit a wide-open Weaton in the right side of the end zone for a 14-yard scoring pass, giving Fairfield a 21-7 lead. Evan Haines would pick off another errant pass by Keokuk, setting up another scoring drive by the Trojans that included a critical roughing-the-passer penalty on the Chiefs, allowing Allen to finish the drive with a three-yard touchdown run giving Fairfield a commanding 28-7 lead.
Keokuk would add their final score of the night on an 84-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Diego Garcia, cutting Fairfield's lead to 28-13. That would be as close as the Chiefs would get as Fairfield responded by driving for a 31-yard field goal by Drew Trujillo with just 40 seconds remaining in the third quarter before a 33-yard touchdown run by Cecchini in the fourth quarter clinched Fairfield's fourth win in five games after dropping 15 of their previous 16 games.
Fairfield (4-1) next travels to West Burlington to take on the Falcons (0-4) in 3A, District 5 action next Friday night. The win would clinch Fairfield's first winning season since 2016.
PREP FOOTBALL
Fairfield 38, Keokuk 13
Keokuk 0 7 6 0 13
Fairfield 0 14 17 7 38
Scoring:
2nd Quarter
8:51- Keokuk: Tate 13 run (O'Donnell kick): 0-7
5:25- Fairfield: Cecchini 6 run (Trujillo kick): 7-7
1:39- Fairfield: Metcalf 1 run (Trujillo kick): 14-7
3rd Quarter
11:06-Fairfield: Allen 14 pass to Weaton (Trujillo kick): 21-7
2:31- Fairfield: Allen 3 run (Trujillo kick): 28-7
2:16- Keokuk: Garcia 84 yard kick return (PAT failed): 28-13
:40-Fairfield: Trujillo 31 field goal: 31-13
4th Quarter
8:49-Cecchini 33 run (Trujillo kick): 38-13