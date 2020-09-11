KEOSAUQUA — It looked like a totally different team on the Van Buren County sideline last week against Central Lee.
The problem on Friday for the Warriors was that a much different team was waiting on the other side of the gridiron.
One week after racking up over 400 yards of offense in a season-opening win over Central Lee, Van Buren County ran into a much different opponent on Friday against defending district champion Mediapolis. The Warriors were held to just 128 yards rushing in a 41-6 loss to the Bulldogs, just over a third of the 385 rushing yards racked up one week earlier in a 40-21 win over Central Lee.
“Totally different team. Totally different game, and we knew that going into it,” Van Buren County head football coach Brian Johnson said. “Mediapolis has been more power run in the past, but we were looking for a little more balance from them than what they’ve had in previous seasons.
“They can still pound it on you. They’re big guys got up under our big guys. That’s how the game goes. If you can’t push them out of the way, it’s going to be hard sledding.”
Sam Warth, who gained 140 yards and three touchdowns last week stepping in to replace Cohyn Jury who was injured midway through last Friday’s win over Central Lee after gaining 139 rushing yards, was limited to just 56 yards on 18 carries on Friday by Mediapolis. Warth did score his fourth rushing touchdown of the season on a nine-yard dash in the fourth quarter, preventing the Bulldogs from shutting out the Warriors.
Still, Van Buren County could only build so much on the momentum gained from their season-opening win last Friday. The Warriors gained just two yards in the second quarter and lost 11 yards in the third as Mediapolis physically took over early in the second half, scoring three rushing touchdowns including two scores from Josh Darbyshire to open a 41-0 lead.
“We have a solid core of older guys, but the guys are playing much differently than they did a season ago,” Johnson said. “Last year, this probably would have been 80-0. We’re improving, but the better team won. Sam did some good things on both sides of the ball.
“We just need to get a little better up front. There were some things we saw against Mediapolis that we didn’t see last week. The guys just have to do a better job of recognizing it. We just have to turn the page and learn from it.”
Wyatt Mertens gave Van Buren County (1-1) a spark on both sides of the ball in the first quarter. Mertens stripped Mediapolis quarterback Kegan Thornburg at the end of a 21-yard run, giving the Warriors the ball back on a soggy night on the gridiron.
“Knowing that it was a slippery night and knowing the ball was going to be wet, I just thought about tackling him and trying to get that ball away from him,” Mertens said. “I thought it might come out easy. It worked and I fell on it.”
Van Buren County went three and out on the first two possession, but appeared to have Mediapolis (1-1) stopped again on its second drive forcing a fourth down on the Bulldog 30. The Warriors, however, flinched up front as Mediapolis lined up to punt, giving the Bulldogs a first down before two more third-down conversions extended a 12-play drive that ended with the first of three touchdown passes by Thornburg on a 25-yard pass and catch by Kaden Salek late in the first quarter.
“We just have to work harder. I just feel like our seniors have the mindset to work hard always and put everything you have into a game,” Mertens said. “The sophomores and freshmen, it feels like we have the mindset of doing this for fun and not for pride. You want to have fun out there, but there’s a certain point where you need to get angry and focus in on playing hard.”
Mertens nearly put the Warriors on the scoreboard two plays into the third drive of the night for the Warriors. The sophomore found a seam at the Van Buren County 12 and dashed 57 yards down field before Logan Thie caught Mertens from behind to save a potential tying or go-ahead touchdown.
Those 57 yards would be the only yards gained by Mertens, who was stopped for no cumulative gain on eight more carries. Like Werth, Mertens would have to deal with a mild injury during the game as the Warriors gained just 22 more yards in the first half while Thornburg added touchdown passes to Cole Lipper and Thie in the second quarter, giving Mediapolis a 21-0 lead.
“I feel like Mediapolis came out here with the mindset that this is Van Buren and they were just going to pound us,” Mertens said. “If I could have made it to the end zone on that run, momentum definitely would have shifted. I feel like that run could have changed everyone’s attitude.”
Mediapolis will return home to host Pekin next Friday night as the Panthers look to get back on the field after having to postpone this week’s scheduled Homecoming game against Cardinal. Van Buren County, meanwhile, heads to fifth-ranked (1A) Sigourney-Keota next Friday.
“We can’t let one loss define our season,” Johnson said. “It’s just one game. Even two can’t define our season, because know we’ll have another tough one next week.”