OTTUMWA — It's been over 11 months since Jose Yepez drilled a 26-yard field goal with 23 seconds left in the fourth quarter, giving the Ottumwa football team a thrilling 37-34 win over Des Moines East on Senior Night 2019 at Schafer Stadium.
To say a lot of has happened since that last athletic contest at the home of the Bulldog football, track and soccer programs would be a severe understatement.
Finally on Friday night, the Ottumwa football team will play the first home game of the 2020 season. Besides playing three road games, two of which were not even on the original schedule, Bulldog student athletes including many that will be running out on to the field Friday against Marshalltown have had to deal with the constant changes in every day life in the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Among those realities includes a cancelation of all school-related activities last spring. That included an entire season of boys soccer with all home matches scheduled to be held at Schafer Stadium as well as a promising track and field season that would have included the 2020 Don Newell Invitational held on the Bob Warren Track.
Finally, for the first time since Ottumwa's last football win back on Oct. 18 of last year, Bulldog student athletes will take the field to represent their school and community. Standing across the field will be a former OHS standout who just happens to be coaching against his dad for the third straight year.
"With our senior leadership, I think they do a good job of keeping our kids focused on taking it one play at a time and keeping that mentality that we've been preaching all year," Ottumwa head football coach Brian Goodvin said. "We might have a little more juice in the tank when we come out for this first home game, but I think we've got the leadership to handle that pretty well."
Goodvin once again will face his son, Adam, a former Ottumwa starting quarterback and current head coach at Marshalltown. The younger Goodvin is 2-0 against his former school, winning 36-6 over the Bulldogs in 2018 before getting the best in his first head-to-head coaching match-up with his dad in last year's 26-14 Bobcat win at Schafer Stadium.
It's a match-up that father and son were hoping to avoid this season as the two teams were not originally scheduled to face each this season. Once COVID-19 wiped out all schedules for Class 4A football teams, the scramble was on to put together a five-to-seven game regular-season slate.
"It was a really strange year last year not being able to talk football or even work on things together with Adam to help each other make our programs better," Goodvin said. "I felt fortunate originally that we didn't have to play them. When the whole shuffling came about, we would up on each other's schedule again.
"Marshalltown and Ottumwa should be two schools that face each other. We're two similar schools in two similar communities. Very similar types of athletes come from the two very hard-working towns."
The similarities, not surprisingly, continue in two teams coached by family members. Both teams run a wing-T-based offense, giving their respective quarterbacks the opportunity to throw the ball when needed. It's an offense that Adam played in as quarterback at Ottumwa and an offense that the Bobcats (1-2) are still trying to perfect having been shut out twice this year in losses to Mason City and Cedar Rapids Washington while scoring 70 combined points in a split of games with Newton (a 42-8 win) and Fort Dodge (a 35-28 loss last Friday).
"Marshalltown really is very similar to us," Brian Goodvin said of the Bobcats. "They've got more size. They're a little bigger and stronger. They've got a Division I tight end-middle linebacker (Carson Williams) who is just a fantastic athlete. They've got an offensive lineman (Aidan DeVolder) that I saw this week committed to Minnesota State, a top-notch NCAA Division II program.
"They're going to try to run the football and play tough defense. Outside of those two players, they're very similar to us size-wise and skill position-wise."
With a passing game that has struggled with Tanner Schark having to take over on the fly for Adam Denniston at quarterback, Ottumwa has relied heavily on moving the ball with senior runner back Kie Glosser. Glosser has gained 321 rushing yards in three games, scoring three touchdowns including two at Winterset two weeks ago.
"Coming into the season, we knew Kie was going to be carrying the ball a lot," Goodvin said. "We ask him to do a lot of things. He lines up at wide receiver. He lines up at tailback. He's been outstanding at understanding what we're asking of him and he's worked his tail off to improve and to help us snap out of this offensive funk."
Both Ottumwa and Marshalltown have suffered consecutive one-score losses this season. The Bulldogs (0-3) dropped a pair of seven-point decisions at Central DeWitt (14-7) and Oskaloosa (21-14), both games in which Ottumwa came up short on potential game-tying or go-ahead touchdown drives in the fourth quarter.
Someone's losing streak will end on Friday. While Ottumwa is looking to snap a four-game losing streak, Marshalltown is looking to bounce back after suffering a 6-0 loss to Cedar Rapids Washington two weeks ago and a 35-28 loss to Fort Dodge last week in a game the Bobcats led 14-0 before giving up a touchdown on the final play of the first half, a decisive touchdown pass in the final three minutes and losing on an interception in the end zone by the Dodgers on the final play of the game.
"This one is really going to test us," Adam Goodvin told the Marshalltown Times-Republican after last Friday's loss to Fort Dodge. "Two close ones back-to-back, but our kids are tough and super-competitive. We're going to have another game plan and give ourselves an opportunity to win a football game. We're hungry."