OTTUMWA – The calendar might still say 2021.
Waterloo West and Ottumwa were playing more for 2022 on Friday night. In the end, the visiting Warhawks marched up and down the field, earning a season-ending 70-0 win at Ottumwa in a battle of high school football programs that each will be seeking to bounce back after enduring losing seasons this fall.
"I don't think I did a good enough job getting our kids ready to play," Ottumwa head football coach Brian Goodvin said. "I didn't do a good enough job getting them to understand what we were in for. We had a good week of preparation, I thought. We just did not come out and match their speed or physicality."
Seven straight runs produced a tone-setting touchdown for the Warhawks. Ottumwa failed to stop West from gaining yards on any run with Tyree Gardner scoring a touchdown on a one-yard quarterback keeper before taking in a two-point conversion on the swinging gate, giving the Warhawks an 8-0 lead in less than three minutes.
Tanner Schark ran for 11 yards on Ottumwa's third offensive play, but a holding penalty backed up the Bulldogs forcing a punt. After netting just 14 yards on the kick by Abaya Selema, West took advantage of the short field as Jackison Dimanche dashed in for a 45-yard touchdown on the very next play, putting the Warhawks up 15-0.
All told, West would score five touchdowns and 35 points in the first quarter. Kyle Elliott set up the Warhawks from the OHS 28 after picking off a pressured pass by Schark, leading to a two-yard touchdown run by Nathan Anderson seven plays later giving West a 21-0 lead less than eight minutes after the kickoff.
Gardner would be responsible for three touchdowns in the opening quarter, scoring on a four-yard touchdown run three plays after Ottumwa was stopped short on fourth down at their own 31. Senior center Justin Perez was injured on Ottumwa's next play, a fumble at the line of scrimmage that gave West the ball at the Bulldog 25. After a holding call backed up the Warhawks, Gardner found Jeremiah Feahn on a 30-yard touchdown pass with 43.4 seconds left in a disastrous opening quarter for Ottumwa.
Carelle Fay added a one-yard touchdown run in the second quarter while Feahn dashed in from 29 yards out for a second score for the Warhawks, opening a 49-0 halftime lead over Ottumwa. Gardner scored on his third touchdown run of the night with 5:55 left in the third quarter from 11 yards out before a six-yard touchdown run by Fay and a 24-yard fumble recovery return for a score by Anderson in the fourth quarter brought the curtain down on the football season for both teams with West celebrating on Tom Kopatich Field to close the year.
West finishes the 2021 football season with a final record of 4-5, winning four games against teams with losing records while falling to five teams with winning records. Ottumwa finishes 2-7 for the second time in three seasons under Goodvin, splitting their last four games after enduring 13 straight losses dating back to a season-ending loss at Mason City back in 2019.