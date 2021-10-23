Ottumwa, IA (52501)

Today

Cloudy skies with periods of light rain late. Thunder possible. Low near 45F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies with periods of light rain late. Thunder possible. Low near 45F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.