OTTUMWA — It doesn’t matter who the opponent is.
Most times, those are words used purely for motivation as coaches prepare players to battle anyone from the best opponents to ones who are currently struggling.
In the case of the Ottumwa High School football team, it may as well be a motto this year. Truly, from week to week, all the Bulldogs can do is focus on themselves as their opponents week to week are something of a mystery.
For the second time in three weeks, Ottumwa is facing a team that was not on the original 2020 schedule. This time, the Bulldogs will be filling in a week that was originally left vacant for just such an occasion as Ottumwa will fill in for Des Moines Hoover as the opponent for the Winterset Huskies this Friday night.
“We kind of had our eye on Winterset for a long time knowing the possibility that Hoover might not being able to play,” said Goodvin, citing the current hiatus of extra-curricular activities for all Des Moines Public Schools. “You look at the board each week. There are so many teams out there that are searching for games. We had a call from Cedar Rapids Jefferson because Cedar Rapids Kennedy had to go into quarantine before they decided to play Southeast Polk.
“It just seems like there’s shuffling going on every week just to get games in with teams that are healthy or in school. It’s been a crazy year.”
Ottumwa originally only had five games scheduled back in August before adding Ames as a sixth opponent just before the season began. That game, originally scheduled to be played next Thursday, was canceled two weeks ago when Ames chose to postpone in-school learning and all extra-curricular activities due to an increase in the percentage of COVID-19 cases in the community.
That makes two Ottumwa football opponents that have had to cancel due to an increase in COVID-19 cases. Burlington officially backed out of the season opener with the Bulldogs just over 24 hours before kick off due to Des Moines County going over the 15-percent threshold for coronavirus cases, leading to the first sudden change for OHS finding a game at Central DeWitt the day before the game.
“I think the biggest lesson I took away from that first game is that I focused too much on who we were going to play, when we were going to play and if we were going to play,” Goodvin said. “We got back last week to concentrating on ourselves. We kept the focus on ourselves at practice and on Friday night. All of our transitions were much better than they were the first Friday night.”
Even so, the result was the same for Ottumwa last week at Oskaloosa. The Bulldogs fell to 0-2 on the season with another seven-point road loss, falling 21-14 to the Indians after a season-opening 14-7 setback at Central DeWitt.
The Bulldogs could easily be 2-0, having been stopped deep in Central DeWitt territory in the fourth quarter two weeks ago driving for a potential tying or go-ahead score. On Friday in Oskaloosa, Kie Glosser rushed for 123 yards and both Bulldog touchdowns, including a score that gave Ottumwa a chance to earn that breakthrough early-season win.
Once again, 20 yards away from a potential tying or go-ahead touchdown, Ottumwa’s offense failed to execute. As was the case at Central DeWitt, an untimely penalty backed up the Bulldog offense with the first of two late fumbled snap by back-up quarterback Tanner Schark ultimately keeping the Bulldogs from finding the end zone when they needed to the most.
“It’s just a variety of little things that add up to losing a one-score game. Those little things ultimately make the difference,” Goodvin said. “I have to do a better job of preparing our kids for those situations. That’s what we’re focusing on this week. Hopefully, that focus will finally pay off this week.”
Defensively, Ottumwa has been good at keeping teams from putting the game out of reach. On Friday in Oskaloosa, the Bulldogs stalled four drives by the Indians that started near or over midfield with Schark collecting his second interception in as many weeks.
Schark took over for Denniston, who threw three interceptions and was just 7-29 for 114 yards against Central DeWitt before being constantly pressured by the Oskaloosa defense. The senior quarterback entered the season recovering from a dislocated knee suffered in June during baseball season, potentially limiting the mobility of the most veteran signal-caller.
Glosser carried the ball 25 times against Oskaloosa, including eight times for 56 yards on a fourth-quarter drive that ended with a 12-yard dash to end zone on fourth down that pulled OHS back within 21-14. If the ground game can continue to produce, and Ottumwa’s defense can continue to bend without breaking, Friday night might be the night that the Bulldogs can finally breakthrough for a much-needed win.
“Last year with our system, we moved the ball well with our offense. This year, our defense is keeping us right in each game,” Goodvin said. “It’s just a matter now of getting our offense back to scoring points like we did last year with the way we’re playing defensively, it’s a combination that should lead to great things for us.
“We are really pushing it right now,” OHS senior Trae Swartz added. “I feel like we’re about ready to break that door down. Once we kick that door in, that’s when things will start rolling for us.”