Prep golf: Blue Demons fall short of state golf berth

WAPELLO — Albia head coach Marty Hermsen had known all season what it was going to take to make the boys state golf tournament.
"We kind of use the gauge of 320. That's a pretty good score. If you get under that, you're doing something in high school golf," Hermsen said following the Davis County Invitational back on Apr. 20.
As it turned out, shooting below 320 would have put the Blue Demons in the 2A state tournament as a team. Instead, Albia ended the season on Monday shooting 336 at Heritage Oaks Golf and Country Club, finishing fourth overall in the Class 2A district tournament.
Beckman Catholic claimed the district team title and a berth in the 2A state golf tournament, being held later this month at Coldwater Golf Links in Ames. Pella Christian claimed a state berth as the district runner-up with a round of 320, an 18-hole score the Blue Demons had posted once on the mark and three times shot below during the regular season.
"We needed to play a good round and we shot our average for the day," Hermsen said. "Landen Simpson lead the team with a 79. He needed to shoot three shots better and he would have advanced to state. He had some opportunities the last four holes, but the putter was cold."
Simpson finished 10th overall in the district tournament. Cael Schofield struggled with control during the first nine holes on Monday, ultimately posting a 49 on the front side before finishing the round with a 39 on the back nine, posting an overall score of 88 finishing in 26th place overall.
"It's very frustrating to know that, if he plays well, he goes to state," Hermsen said of Schofield. "It just wasn't meant to be."
Connor Fisher started off red hot for the Blue Demons, posting a birdie on the fourth hole getting to one-under par after four holes. Fisher struggled with a double bogey on the fifth hole and failed to get the round back on track with a bogey on the sixth and a double bogey on the seventh hole, leaving Fisher at four-over on the front nine before closing out the day with a round of 84, including a triple bogey on the 12th, finishing 19th overall.
Grant Powers posted a round of 86, placing 22nd overall struggling with a pair of double bogeys on par 3s. Cooper Bradley finished the day with an 87. Connor Pickerell struggled and shot 106 for the Blue Demons.
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont junior Hayden McCrea finished his season on Monday posting a round of 88 on Monday. McCrea finished 27th overall in the district tournament.
