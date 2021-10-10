CEDAR FALLS – Trailing by a single shot with three holes left in the Class 4A boys state golf tournament, Cale Leonard approached his ball after teeing off on the par-5 seventh hole at Beaver Hills Country Club.
Ottumwa head boys golf coach Kyle Creamer was there waiting for the Bulldog senior off in the far right rough, almost on the neighboring sixth fairway, with a tree line in between the ball and the green on the 535-yard hole.
"He came up behind that tree and he looked at me. I told me he'd have to punch out here because we're playing for a par," Creamer recalled. "He looks at me and told me know. He was 100 percent confident he could go after this."
Leonard lined a shot down the course, returning to the seventh fairway before chipping onto the green for a birdie opportunity. For the second straight day, Leonard began his charge up the leaderboard with a birdie on the seventh before firing a tee shot within five feet of the hole on the par-3 eighth, setting up a birdie that put the Ottumwa senior ahead for good.
The consecutive birdies would prove to be the difference as Leonard became the Class 4A boys state champion golfer on Saturday, following a three-under-par round of 69 on Friday that featured three closing birdies with a second round 70, nearing recording consecutive birdies on the seventh, eighth and ninth holes for the second straight day.
Ultimately, Leonard lipped out a closing birdie on the ninth hole. It wouldn't matter as the Ottumwa senior won by two shots over Waukee junior Tanner Dinnebier. While Leonard was finishing with a pair of birdies and a closing par on his final three holes on the front side of Beaver Hills, Dinnebier bogeyed the 17th hole of the course while settling for pars on the 16th and 18th, ultimately settling for second place individually with an even-par final round of 72 and a three-under-par two-round total of 141.
Leonard becomes the first Ottumwa boys state golf champion since Matthew Walker, who won two state titles for the Bulldogs as a sophomore in 2010 and a senior in 2012. The state tournament win was the ninth meet of the season in which Leonard finished with the top individual score.