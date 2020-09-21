BURLINGTON — Back in Burlington for the first time since opening the season battling to an 18-hole draw with Nate Spear, Cale Leonard got the best of his Grayhound counterpart on Monday by the narrowest of margins.
Leonard posted the only under-par round of the Burlington Invitational, coming home just one shot below par with a round of 70 at Flint Hills Golf Course. That one shot proved to be the difference in winning meet medalist honors with Spear posting an even par round of 71, the same score Leonard and Spear shared last month in the season-opening dual between Ottumwa and Burlington at the Burlington Country Club.
"Cale hit the ball really well today outside of a couple of holes," Ottumwa head boys golf coach Kyle Creamer said. "Today had the makings of a very low round for him. He plotted his way around the course and was very strategic with club selection.
"If he stays disciplined on course management, he will be in contention in every meet."
As a team, Ottumwa placed third with a team score of 332. Burlington edged out Davenport Assumption by a single shot for the team title in their home tournament, posting a round of 317 to Assumption's 318 total with rounds of 83 by Taylor Bunton and 84 by Mateo Rascon edging out an closing 85 by Assumption's fourth golfer, Evan Lystiuk.
Joe Hammer finished third for Ottumwa, posting a round of 74 on Monday. Tyse Barker was 18th for the Bulldogs with a round of 92 while Mitch Wood edged Thomas Mitchell out by a single shot for 23rd place with a round of 96 for OHS.
"Joe wasn't always happy with his iron swings today, but his great short game kept him in contact with the leaders," Creamer said. "He was a couple greens in regulation away from making this a three-horse race. His chipping and putting has always been amazing this year. He will always be in the mix with the way he putts."
Ottumwa next golfs at the Southeast Polk Invitational on Wednesday. Action tees off at Cooper Creek Golf Course at 9 a.m.