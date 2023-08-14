Prep golf: Ottumwa finishes eighth at Blue Top Ridge

RIVERSIDE — Less than two weeks after several former Ottumwa High School golfers competed at Blue Top Ridge in the 90th Iowa Open, current members of the Bulldog boys golf team tested themselves on the same course Monday.
Ottumwa posted a 342 in their third 18-hole competition already this season, finishing eighth overall in the 11-team Blue Top Ridge Invitational field. Johnston edged Pleasant Valley in a thrilling battle for the team title by one shot, 297-298, in what could be a preview of the Class 4A Boys State Golf Tournament championship later this fall.
"We knew it was going to be a tough course going into it," Ottumwa head boys golf Kyle Creamer said. "It was nice to play there. We don't get a chance to play there very often. The first thing I wanted the guys to do was enjoy being there and take it all in."
Logan Storto made the biggest strides for the Bulldogs on Monday, sharing the low scoring honors for the Bulldogs with Chase Thompson with rounds of 83. Storto posted a 40 on the back nine at Blue Top Ridge, kicking off his back nine with a birdie on the 412-yard par-4 10th hole.
"I had better reads on the greens. I probably worked for about three hours the day before on short game stuff," Storto said. "I was struggling mostly with my short game last week, but I just kept going at it."
Thompson, meanwhile, posted a team-low 39 on the front nine to set the early pace for the Bulldogs. Despite some struggles on the back nine, Thompson matched Storto in nearly recording an ace on the 129-yard par-3 14th hole leaving both Ottumwa golfers with tap-in birdies late in their rounds.
"We let the other kids go first since it was their course to see how the hole was playing," Thompson said. "The green slopped down and the wind was pushing it that way. We were both able to get the right spin and ended up hitting it pretty close."
Stephen Brinegar, coming off a career-low 76 for the Bulldogs on Friday at the Muscatine Invitational, posted an 85 on Monday at the Blue Top Ridge Invitational. Dominick Rath brought in a 91 for Ottumwa to clinch the team score of 342 while Milo Canny posted a 105 for the Bulldogs while Ethan Reynolds added a round of 112.
"It was pretty windy out there and the course was pretty soggy early on," Creamer said. "I'm proud of the guys. I didn't see a lot of bad decision making. It was all good decisions. It was just a couple breaks that didn't go our way. Sometimes, that's how it goes."
More than once, Bulldog golfers had to deal with the penalizing rough of Blue Top Ridge that former players like Matthew Walker and Cale Leonard warned current Ottumwa players about. Walker, Thompson and Steven Langland all took part in the Iowa Open last week.
"They warned us that the rough was thick. They warned us to stay out of that," Thompson said. "Every time I hit a shot out of the rough, it sounded like a club broke. You just had to punch out on to the fairway and go from there."
Ottumwa will be back home on Thursday for their second Iowa Alliance triangular of the season. The Bulldogs will host Ames and Des Moines North at the Ottumwa Golf and Social Club starting at 10 a.m.
