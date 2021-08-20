OTTUMWA – Recovery and practice.
That's what awaits the Ottumwa High School boys golf team after completing a tough three-tournament stretch to open the 2021 season. The Bulldogs heads into the early-season break after finishing 18th at the Cedar Rapids County Club, posting a 366 (+78) on the toughest of the three early-season courses that the Bulldogs have played on.
Cedar Falls won a thrilling battle for the team title at the Cedar Rapids Washington Warrior Invitational, edging West Des Moines Dowling and Cedar Rapids Kennedy by just three strokes with a team score of 304. All told, the top 10 teams were separated by just 23 total strokes.
Ottumwa has kept its team scoring within 13 shots, going from a season-opening 360 at the Geneva Golf and Country Club last Friday in Muscatine to a 353 at Briarwood in Ankeny on Monday. The Bulldogs will look to improve on their team scoring, competing on Sept. 7 at their home invitational tournament.
"The course was spectacular," Ottumwa head boys golf coach Kyle Creamer said of the Cedar Rapids Country Club. "The greens were very quick, which took some getting adjusted to. I think that played a part in a lot of our guys getting out to tough starts."
Cale Leonard again led Ottumwa on Thursday, posting a third straight top-five finish to open his senior season. Leonard posted a three-over-par 75 at Cedar Rapids, finishing in a tie for fifth three shots back of Cedar Rapids Kennedy's Reid Hall who used five birdies in a six-hole stretch to earn meet medalist honors with an even-par 72.
"Cale had a good game plan and executed it well," Creamer said. "He just couldn't get a birdie putt to fall until his 15th hole. He also caught a couple of bad breaks with good approach shots spinning off the green down false fronts. Firing a 75 on that course having never seeing it before is very solid."
Trent Grooms followed Leonard's round of 75 with the second-lowest score of the day for the Bulldogs, posting a 93. Cade Houghland cracked 100 for the first time in his first season of varsity high school golf, posting a 98 on Thursday.
Logan Storto posted his lowest score in three tournaments, firing a 100 for the Bulldogs at Cedar Rapids. Tyse Barker added a 103 while Sam Matthiesen posted a 121 competing for the Ottumwa varsity golf squad for the first time this season.