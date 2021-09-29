DES MOINES – Cade Hougland has the right idea.
Ditto for Tyse Barker.
Barker, Hougland and Chase Thompson all posted career-low rounds on Wednesday at the Grand View Golf Club. All three career-lows were needed to help the Ottumwa High School boys golf team secure a fifth straight CIML Metro Conference tournament title as the Bulldogs posted a final team score of 311, edging Des Moines Roosevelt by seven shots.
"That's what it took to win," Ottumwa head boys golf coach Kyle Creamer said. "I'm proud of the guys. They've really been grinding. What we've really been working on lately has been course management and keeping the ball in play. No matter how far the ball goes, if we keep it in play, we're going to be fine."
Cale Leonard finished his final conference tournament for Ottumwa as the Metro champion golfer of the year. The Bulldog senior fired a one-under par round of 69, earning medalist honors for the sixth time in Ottumwa's 12 meets this season.
Barker, meanwhile, broke 80 in a 18-hole competition for the first time in his career on Wednesday earning all-Metro honors with a round of 78. By minimizing any trouble off the tee or in the fairway, Barker set himself up for a career day on the green where a confident putting stroke helped the OHS senior post his best round yet.
"I could see all the lines and I had a really good feel of the speed on the greens," Barker said. "It's definitely getting easier to see and feel the greens than what it was three or four meets ago."
Thompson added a career-low round of 81 for the Bulldogs while Hougland posted a career-best round of 83. Course management proved to be a key factor for Hougland as control off the tee kept the strokes from adding up before the ball reached the greens.
"My driving got a lot better from the last tournament," Hougland said. "I was also feeling a lot better with my long irons."
Both Hougland and Barker also brought the type of late-season focus required to finish on a high note. The Bulldogs wrap up the regular season and open the postseason at Burlington, facing the Grayhounds in a dual at Spirit Hollow on Thursday afternoon before returning to town for the Class 4A state qualifying meet at the Burlington Golf Club on Tuesday starting at 10 a.m.
"It was great having everybody come back to the clubhouse with decent scores (on Wednesday)," Barker said. "Now is the time to do it. We're trying to get everything we can out of the rest of the season. I think we're playing our best golf at the right time of the season.
"If I'm going to shoot my best, it's got to be now, because now is when it matters most," Hougland added.