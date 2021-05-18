NORTH ENGLISH — The Sigourney High School girls golf team opened postseason play on Monday finishing first at the Class 1A, Region 5B tournament.
The Savages were dominant at Knoll Ridge, posting a score of 402 that was 35 shots better than Colfax-Mingo. The Tigerhawks also advanced to the 1A, Region 5 championship tournament next week with a score of 437.
Madelynn Hornback led a balanced attack for Sigourney, finishing third after posting a round of 96. Right behind Hornback were four teammates on the individual leaderboard, including Sidney Morse finishing fourth with a round of 93, Claire Svenby finishing fifth posting a 103 and a share of sixth-place between Lily Schmidt and Maizy Cowman with matching rounds of 105.
Sigourney will be joined in the 1A, Region 5 girls golf tournament this Monday in New Sharon at the Prairie Knolls Country Club by the Moravia Mohawks following a runner-up finish at Pleasantville in the Region 5C tournament. Clara Ballanger led Moravia to a team score of 478, finishing in a tie for fifth with a round of 110.
In Class 2A, a pair of all-South Central Conference golfers advanced to the next round of regional play. Davis County senior Morgan Petefish to compete at West Liberty in the Region 5 tournament after finishing third at Heritage Oaks, matching Jayden Kennebeck of Williamsburg with a round of 99 in the 5B regional while Albia junior Ella Zaputil advanced with a round of 97 to the Class 2A, Region 3 tournament in Eagle Grove after posting a 97 at the 3B tournament in Story City, finishing in a three-way tie for fifth.
Albia finished fifth as a team in the 3B regional with a team score of 468. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont ends the season finishing in a tie for sixth with Chariton after the SCC rivals each posted team scores of 496 at River Bend Golf Course.
Davis County finished fifth at Heritage Oaks in the 5B regional with a team score of 486. Van Buren County ends the girls golf season finishing seventh in the first round of regionals with a team score of 526.