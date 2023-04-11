FAIRFIELD — The Sigourney girls golf team, coming off a second straight trip to the Class 1A state tournament last spring, opened the season finishing second in a South Iowa Cedar League home triangular.
The Savages finished with a team score of 260, finishing 17 strokes behind Colfax-Mingo. Zoe Webb and Emma Hammes shared team-leading honors with round of 64. Rain Barthelman and Hannah Hanselman added rounds of 66 for the Sigourney girls.
The Sigourney boys, meanwhile, finished second in a pair of SICL triangulars falling just seven shots shy of Keota after posting a score of 183 at home last week despite a round of 39 for Clay Morse, earning medalist honors for the Savages. Sigourney finished a round of 181 on Monday at Knoll Ridge Country Club, finishing 15 shots behind English Valleys while beating out HLV by 25 strokes.
