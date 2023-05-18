Prep golf: Sigourney wraps up season

OSKALOOSA — Things can change quickly.
The Sigourney High School golf program is living proof of that.
For the past two seasons, the Savages qualified for the Class 1A girls state golf tournament. Madelynn Hornback, who just began playing golf as a fun activity in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic two years ago, became state runner-up last season earning a scholarship to Mount Mercy while leading Sigourney to a seventh-place finish as a team, the second straight year the Savages finished the season placing in the top 10.
This year, the Sigourney boys took their turn to lead the way for the program. Clay Morse and Solon Yates finished as the top two individual golfers in the South Iowa Cedar League Tournament with Morse edging Yates by a single stroke with a round of 75, helping the Savages finish as the SICL runner-up to Montezuma with a round of 342.
The season came to an end for the Sigourney golf program one round shy of a trip to a state tournament for the third straight season. Morse advanced to districts with a round of 84 at the Class 1A sectional tournament held at Knoll Ridge before falling short of a state tournament berth on Tuesday at districts.
As was the case two years ago for the Sigourney girls, the emergence of a newcomer this season may have the Sigourney boys thinking about accomplishing some special things in the years to come.
"We knew at the start of the season that our boys team was probably going to be better," Sigourney head golf coach Zach Tremmel said. "When you go 1-2 in the conference meet with the two top golfers separated by one shot, finishing second to a Montezuma team that might be one of the five or six best teams in the entire state, I'm so happy with how the boys finished the year.
"It's a great way to send off Clay, but it's also great motivation for Solon moving forward."
The Sigourney girls, meanwhile, could not duplicate their success from the past two seasons this spring with several new faces emerging to replace many of the seniors that graduated from last year's state tournament qualifier. The Savages finished fourth in the SICL tournament with a team score of 514 with another close competition between teammates as Zoe Webb edged Emma Hammes by a single stroke for the team's top individual score with a 120.
"We just tried to rebuild and get the girls to enjoy playing golf," Tremmel said of the girls golf season. "I want kids to continue to go out and continuing playing this summer. Golf is the one sport that you're just not going get better if you don't play.
"We had some big numbers, but the girls will learn from it. Four of our six girls are back next year. It's just a matter of improving. You can get competitive really fast if you continue to work on your game."
Sigourney finished the second with a sixth-place showing in the Class 1A, Region 5C tournament last Friday at Deerwood Golf Course in New London with a closing score of 543. Webb, the only returning golfer back this season for the Savages off last year's top-10 state tournament qualifier, feels her team has a chance to get back to an elite level sooner rather than later.
"I'm really grateful that we had a full team this season and we had so many girls that wanted to try this sport," Webb said. "You just have to get out there and get that membership out at the club in Sigourney to make sure you're playing more golf. You have to practice every day, keeping picking up those clubs and keep working at it.
"You're going to have those bad days and some bad holes, but you just have to keep putting in the work to get better."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.