OSKALOOSA — The last day of the season brought out the best in several area golfers.
For Fairfield senior Viola Welsh and Centerville senior Gracie Moorman, strong finishes extended their seasons for another two weeks and another two rounds. Welsh bounced back after shooting a 45 on the front nine at Edmundson Golf Course during the Class 3A, Region 3 tournament posting a 39 on the back nine finishing fifth overall with a round of 85 to earn one of the six individual tickets to the Iowa High School Girls State Golf Tournament in Cedar Falls.
Moorman, meanwhile, advanced to the 2A state golf tournament in Marshalltown on Wednesday with a back-nine comeback of her own. Key pars on the 11th and 16th holes on the Stone Creek Golf Course at the Region 4 tournament in Williamsburg allowed Moorman to catch West Marshall junior Allie Pfantz with three holes left before edging Pfantz by a single shot on the 18th hole with a bogey, ultimately passing Mid-Prairie junior Madi Davidson to claim the sixth and final individual ticket to next week's 2A tournament in Marshalltown with a round of 91.
Pfantz settled for a double bogey on the final hole of the tournament while Davidson, who helped Mid-Prairie win the regional team title, posted a triple bogey on the closing hole. Centerville freshman Gracie Zaputil finished ninth in to close out her first varsity golf season, nearly catching Moorman after trailing by four strokes with five holes left.
As a team, Fairfield finished fourth overall in the 3A regional tournament shooting 16 shots below their season average with a round of 372. Washington won the regional team title with a score of 339 while Lisbon earned the regional runner-up team ticket to state with a score of 352, beating Pella for second place by 16 strokes.
In the 2A regional tournament, Albia edged Louisa-Muscatine and Centerville for fourth place with a score of 401 finishing 24 shots short of a state team berth with a round of 97 by Emma Kipfer leading the charge. The Redettes wound up posting a score of 410, placing sixth overall.
In Class 4A, the Ottumwa Bulldogs posted a season-best score of 405 at Pleasant Valley Golf Course in Iowa City finishing sixth overall in the Region 3 tournament. Reese Bradford closed out her junior season for Ottumwa breaking 100 for the first time in her career, matching sophomore teammate Makayla Brown with a team-low round of 99.
Sadie Cook narrowly missed out on joining Bradford and Brown below 100, posting a round of 102 including a 49 on the front side for Ottumwa. Lilly Mitchell, the lone senior in Ottumwa's starting line-up on Wednesday, posted a 105 in her final high school girls golf tournament.
