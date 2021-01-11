BURLINGTON – For the second time in 11 months, the Bulldog boys celebrated an eight-point win over Burlington.
Trae Swartz scored 28 points to lead Ottumwa to the sixth win of the season as the Bulldogs improved to 5-1 on a current stretch of eight straight road games. The Bulldogs scored 14 of the first 16 points in the second half at Carl Johanssen Gymnasium, pulling away for a 59-51 non-conference road win over the Grayhounds in a rematch of a Class 4A substate opening-round thriller played last February at Evans Middle School Gymnasium.
Adam Greiner added 16 points for the Ottumwa boys on Monday in Burlington, including 12 points in the second half as Ottumwa snapped a 30-30 tie by outscoring the Grayhounds 14-4 in the third quarter. Gatlin Menninga added 10 points as the Bulldogs won the rematch of a 67-59 postseason win for Ottumwa, the program's first postseason win since 2008.
Brendon Hale scored 23 points to pace the Burlington boys (3-4) in the loss. Ottumwa returns to CIML Metro conference action Tuesday night at Des Moines East.