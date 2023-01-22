DES MOINES — Rylea Hinebaugh led the Ottumwa girls basketball team with 14 points, all coming in the first half, as the Bulldogs pulled away early to easily put away another Iowa Alliance conference win on Friday at Des Moines Hoover.
The Bulldogs collected 22 steals in a 67-8 win over the Huskies, holding an opponent in singles digits for the second time in the past three games. Friday's performance lowers Ottumwa's defensive average on the season to less than 30 points allowed per game as the Bulldogs have not allowed a team to score more than 40 points in any of the past five games, going 4-1 during that stretch.
The Ottumwa girls allowed just five points in the first half to Hoover, scoring 28 unanswered points in the second quarter to open a 45-5 halftime lead. The Bulldogs finished the game scoring all 14 fourth-quarter points in the contest.
The Ottumwa boys dropped a tough 66-59 Iowa Alliance decision to Hoover on Friday night, dropping their eighth straight contest. Allen Cook led the Bulldogs with 25 points in the contest as Hoover held on despite a potential game-tying 3-point attempt by OHS that rimmed out in the final minute.
The Ottumwa girls (7-5, 4-4 Iowa Alliance) and Bulldog boys (2-9, 1-7 Iowa Alliance) opened a long homestand for both teams on Monday against Washington. The homestand continues on Friday with a conference doubleheader against Des Moines North at Evans Middle School Gymnasium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.