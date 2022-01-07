Centerville junior Rachel George (12) attacks the basket while being defended by Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont junior Whitney Klyn on Friday at Lakeview Gymnasium in Centerville during a battle for the South Central Conference girls basketball lead. George scored 20 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for the Redettes in a 54-44 win over EBF. Klyn led the Rockets with 14 points, nine rebounds and six blocks.