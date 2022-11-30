FORT MADISON — Aliya Abbott made a little bit of history on Monday inside the Hound Dome for the Fairfield Trojan athletic program.
Abbott became the first female wrestler to win an individual title in the first season of Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union wrestling, claiming the 110-pound title leading Fairfield to a share of fourth place in the Fort Madison Tournament. Fairfield and Moravia each finished with 30 points with the Trojans.
The Fairfield girls wrestling team will be back in action on Saturday at the West Delaware Invitational.
BOYS WRESTLING
EBF 40, Mid-Prairie 36
NORTH ENGLISH — Tyler Schutt scored one of many critical wins during a thrilling quadrangular for the Rockets, earning a 16-2 major decision at 132 pounds over Tucker Miller to score the four decisive points in one of three close dual wins.
Skylar Young, ranked second in the state, earned the first of three wins for EBF pinning Burke Berry in 43 seconds. Kyler Ricard, ranked 11th in the state, scored fall with 25 seconds left in a 182-pound match for the Rockets while Blake Johnson (138) and Levi VanDonsalaar (152) scored falls, setting up Landon Davis for a winning pin in the 120-pound match over Mose Yoder with EBF trailing in the dual 36-34 heading into the final match.
EBF 37, Wapello 33
NORTH ENGLISH — Young scored the clinching pin for the Rockets against Wapello, taking down Austin Meeker and scoring the fall in just 20 seconds. Skyler Lettington set up Young for the win, scoring an important fall 56 seconds into the second period of the 220-pound match.
Schutt scored a 13-4 major decision over Owon Meeker. VanDonsalaar added a 9-3 win over Matthew Helscher while Cayne Hall (170) and Ricard (182) added pins for EBF.
EBF 42, English Valleys 39
NORTH ENGLISH — Schutt and Blake Johnson (138) scored first-period falls for the Rockets in another close dual win.
VanDonsalaar, Hall and Ricard also scored pins for EBF as the Rockets built a 30-9 lead. Landon Davis would secure the decisive win for EBF, pinning Hunter Offerman in 69 seconds of a 120-pound match clinching a perfect opening night for first-year head coach and former EBF state wrestling champion Dimitri Boyer.
EBF (3-0) will be back in action at the Tri-County Invitational on Dec. 10.
Albia 48, West Marshall 27
STATE CENTER — The Blue Demons earned a season-opening dual win over the Trojans, scoring four straight falls in four critical middleweight matches.
Kael Hutchinson (138), Bode Thompson (145) and Justin Keller (152) all scored first-period wins for Albia, stretching out a four-point lead. Gage Oddo added a 15-9 win at 170 pounds for the Blue Demons over Adam Bartine, giving Albia a 43-12 lead in the dual.
"We really figured that 138, 145, 160 and 170 were essentially toss-up matches, so we knew those matches would dictate the outcome of the dual," Albia head wrestling coach Dave Wenger said. "Needless to say, we went 4-0 at those weight classes, which ultimately locked down the dual for us. Everyone else did what they needed to do to secure a pretty convincing win over a team that is ranked considerably higher than us to start the season."
Ankeny Centennial 48, Albia 27
STATE CENTER — Brodie Conner added his second win of the night for the Blue Demons, earning a 5-4 decision at 126 pounds over Ryan Muller while Thompson picked up his second fall pinning Jackson Anonson in 91 seconds at 145 pounds.
Carter Kamerick and Nate Ballard each picked up 78-second falls for Albia at 195 and 200 pounds, respectively. Ankeny Centennial clinched the dual by securing seven falls against the Blue Demons.
"We simply couldn't overcome their depth, which is to be expected with a 3A school," Wenger said. "We had some glimpses of what our guys can do against really good competition, but we also had a few things that stuck out that we need to get corrected pretty quickly, including on the coaching end of things."
Albia (1-1) will be back in action this weekend at the Bill Rex Invitational on Saturday at Pekin High School.
Cardinal 42, North Cedar 30
ELDON — Mason Shepherd scored a fall in 46 seconds at 120 pounds, the first of three straight pins for the Comets in a season-opening dual win.
Brock Lewman added a fall for the Comets at 170 pounds, pinning Mason Dawson in just 33 seconds.
Mediapolis 54, Cardinal 21
ELDON — Bradly Snook added a fall for the Comets at 132 pounds in a loss to the Bulldogs.
Shepherd picked up his second win of the night for Cardinal, edging Grant Kennedy with a late takedown and nearfall to erase a 10-8 third-period deficit.
Mediapolis 68, Cardinal 12
ELDON — Isaac Cox closed out the night for the Comets, scoring his first win of the season pinning Henri Gross in just 51 seconds in the heavyweight match against the Muskies.
Cardinal (1-2) heads to Pekin to compete in the Bill Rex Invitational on Saturday.
Van Buren County 60, Lone Tree 12
WEST BRANCH — The Warrior wrestling team secured a season-ending triangular split on Monday, scoring seven forfeits and three falls in a dual win over the Lions.
T.J. Jirak secured a pin just 21 seconds in the second period over Gabe Forbes at 132 pounds. Tyler Stoltz and Darrin Coffman each picked up first-period falls for Van Buren County with Stoltz pinning Brody Magruder in 67 seconds at 152 pounds while Coffman pinned Christian Baltazar in one minute at 170 pounds.
West Branch 54, Van Buren County 13
WEST BRANCH — Corbin Camp and Dirk Boyles each scored wins for the Warrior wrestlers against the Bears.
Camp earned a 7-1 win at 138 pounds over Xavyer Boone. Boyles earned a 9-0 major decision over Auron Marsh at 145 pounds.
Van Buren County (1-1) will compete in the Bill Rex Invitational at Pekin on Saturday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Davis County 75, Central Lee 58
DONNELLSON — Tucker Marshall led a balanced attack for the Mustangs with 19 points as Davis County pulled away in the second half to secure a season-opening win over the Hawks.
Justin Matheny added 17 points for Davis County. The Mustangs outscored Central Lee 18-9 in the third quarter, pulling away after taking a 36-31 lead into the halftime break.
Davis County (1-0) opens South Central Conference play on Friday night at Centerville.
Sigourney 50, Iowa Valley 48
SIGOURNEY — Karson Weber drew a foul and sank two free throws with no time left on the clock to snap a late tie, lifting the Savages to a South Iowa Cedar League season-opening win over the Tigers.
Issac Bruns led Sigourney with 17 points in the back-and-forth thriller. Weber finished with 10 points for the Savages, who earned the win despite a 25-point from Iowa Valley senior Beau Long.
Sigourney (1-0, 1-0 SICL) heads to Keota on Friday.
Van Buren County 55, New London 48
KEOSAUQUA — Jackson Manning led the Warriors back from an 11-point deficit, scoring 32 points in an impressive season-opening Southeast Iowa Superconference south division win over the Tigers.
Manning topped 1,000 career points in the contest, countering a 24-point night by New London senior Kade Benjamin. Van Buren County powered past New London in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Tigers 17-6 over the final eight minutes of the contest.
Van Buren County (1-0, 1-0 SEI south) heads to Burlington-Notre Dame on Friday.
Moravia 61, Tri-County 20
THORNBURG — The Mohawks dominated on both ends of the court, jumping out to a 21-2 lead after just one quarter and a 39-4 halftime lead against the Trojans.
Moravia (1-0) heads to Lamoni on Friday in the Bluegrass Conference opener for both teams.
Pekin 60, Wapello 51
WAPELLO — Pekin powered out of the blocks to open the season, scoring 26 points in the very first quarter to secure a Southeast Iowa Superconference north division win holding off a balanced attack for Wapello powered by a 20-point effort from Carson Belzer.
Pekin (1-0, 1-0 SEI north) heads to Winfield-Mount Union on Friday.
Central Decatur 62, Centerville 38
LEON — Sam Boothe, Kyle Linhart and Jack Scrivner all finished with 10 points apiece to lead a balanced attack for the Cardinals in a season-opening non-conference win over the Big Reds.
Ryan Sinnott led Centerville in the season opener with 11 points. Connor Stephens and Brody Tuttle each added seven points apiece in the loss.
Centerville (0-1) hosts Davis County on Friday in the South Central Conference opener for both teams.
Seymour 71, Moulton-Udell 41
MOULTON — The Warriors stormed out of the halftime locker room, scoring 26 points in the third quarter to pull away from the Eagles in Bluegrass Conference play.
Moulton-Udell (0-1, 0-1 Bluegrass) heads to Diagonal on Friday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Centerville 56, Central Decatur 35
LEON — Rachel George scored 21 points for the Redettes, who never looked back in a season-opening non-conference win over Central Decatur jumping out to a 21-9 lead after one quarter.
Adrianna Howard added 15 points in her debut for Centerville, winning the debut for first-year head coach Taylor Lawson at the helm of the Redettes. Annika Evertsen led Central Decatur with nine points in the loss.
Centerville (1-0) opens South Central Conference play at home against Davis County on Friday night at Lakeview Gymnasium.
Moravia 36, Tri-County 35
THORNBURG — Lauren Long poured in 20 points and collected eight steals for the Mohawks, who held off the Trojans for a season-opening win after jumping out to a 10-1 lead after one quarter.
Moravia (1-0) opens Bluegrass Conference play on Friday at Lamoni.
Van Buren County 44, New London 30
KEOSAUQUA — Ivy Davidson powered the Warriors to a season-opening win in Southeast Iowa Superconference south division play over the Tigers.
Davidson led Van Buren County with a 21-point, 19-rebound double-double. Annabelle Cormier added 13 points for the Warriors.
Van Buren County (1-0, 1-0 SEI south) heads to 14th-ranked (1A) Burlington-Notre Dame on Friday.
Iowa Valley 51, Sigourney 44
SIGOURNEY — Carly Goodwin scored 18 points and collected four steals to lead the Savages in a South Iowa Cedar League loss to the Tigers.
Zoe Webb added 12 points and a team-leading eight rebounds for Sigourney. Lola Frimml led Iowa Valley with 15 points. Lydia Kriegel added 14 points for the Tigers.
Sigourney (0-2, 0-1 SICL) heads to Keota on Friday.
Fort Madison 57, Davis County 33
FORT MADISON — Camille Kruse scored a game-high 22 points while dishing out a game-high five assists and collecting a game-high three steals for the Bloodhounds in a non-conference win over the Mustangs.
Jalee Lough led Davis County with 11 points. The Mustangs scored just three points in the second quarter as Fort Madison used a 37-8 run to clinch the victory.
Davis County (1-1) opens South Central Conference play at Centerville on Friday.
Wapello 49, Pekin 32
WAPELLO — Tatum Wolford scored a game-high 24 points while hauling in six rebounds and collecting five steals for the Arrows in a Southeast Iowa Superconference north division win over the Panthers.
Pekin (0-3, 0-2 SEI north) heads to No. 15 (1A) Winfield-Mount Union on Friday.
Seymour 52, Moulton-Udell 21
MOULTON — The Warriorettes stymied the Eagles, allowing just nine points in the first half and two points in the third quarter on the way to a Bluegrass Conference season-opening win.
Moulton-Udell (0-1, 0-1 Bluegrass) heads to Diagonal on Friday.
BOYS BOWLING
Fairfield 2459, Washington 1805
FAIRFIELD — Ian Aplara led the Trojans with a 202 average, rolling a high game of 220, as the Fairfield bowlers opened the season at Flamingo Lanes with a Southeast Conference dual win.
The Fairfield bowlers (1-0, 1-0 Southeast) heads to Burlington on Friday.
