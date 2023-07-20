IOWA CITY — One 24 teams across the state get to walk off the field this summer after winning the final game of the high school baseball and softball season.
For others, there's a feeling of what might have been. Postseason play saw plenty of that as four area teams, in particular, were walked off in heartbreaking fashion losing by a single run in games that could have gone either way.
The Cardinal softball team suffered a familiar type of season-ending defeat in this year's Class 2A regional semifinals, falling at Iowa City Regina for the second time in three years. Courtney Kessler's two-run triple in the bottom of the seventh rallied the top-ranked, defending state champion Regals for a 3-2 win as the Comets came up three outs short of knocking off Regina with a potential state tournament berth on the line.
Emma Becker, who returned to the diamond this year coming back from an ACL tear suffered in late August, wrapped up her junior season for the Comets with two hits including an RBI double and a run scored. Brinlee Ostrander drove in Becker for Cardinal's second run in the third inning, opening a 2-0 lead over the Regals that carried into the sixth inning before Regina got a run back on an RBI single by Jillian Panther.
For the second time in three years, Nicoa McClure suffered the tough loss in the pitching circle this time allowing just two earned runs on nine hits over six innings while striking out six batters. Regina erased a 4-1 deficit in the seventh inning of a 2021 regional final against the Comets (14-16), ultimately earning a state tournament berth with a nine-inning 5-4 win in Iowa City.
Like the Comets, the Moravia baseball team also saw a late lead slip away against an eventual state tournament qualifier. The Mohawks may have suffered one of the most painful postseason losses of any team across the state coming within an out of knocking off eighth-ranked Burlington-Notre Dame before a late error provided the Nikes with the opening needed to rally for a 4-3 eight-inning win in the Class 1A district finals.
Matthew Seals delivered two big hits for Moravia, cracking a solo home run in the fourth inning to break a scoreless tie before following an RBI double by Gage Hanes with an RBI single that gave the Mohawks a 3-1 lead. Wyatt Throckmorton, on the verge of reaching the pitch limit, recorded the first two outs of the eighth moving Moravia within one out of a second straight district final before a ground ball was bobbled by Hanes at second base keeping the game going for the Nikes while bringing Throckmorton's night to an end reaching the maximum number of pitches that can be thrown in a single game.
Moravia's bullpen could not close the game out. The Nikes rallied to within 3-2, putting the tying and winning runs in scoring position, before a pair of wild pitches allowed both runners to race home bringing a stunning end to a 23-8 season for the Mohawks.
Both the Fairfield baseball and softball teams also saw their seasons wrap up with nine-inning postseason road losses. The Fairfield softball team lost a dual with West Burlington-Notre Dame, 2-1, at Barb Carter Field in a Class 3A regional quarterfinal on a sacrifice fly by Lauren Kreiger.
Coty Engle's final game for the Fairfield softball team included a two-hit night at the plate and a 10-strikeout performance over 8 2/3 innings in the pitching circle. Leah Helmick drove in the final run of the season for the Trojans (13-15), bringing in Laney Norris who added two hits in the contest while scoring the fourth-inning postseason tally that tied the game at 1-1.
The Fairfield baseball team, meanwhile, had an unusual close to their season ultimately falling 4-3 in nine innings to Southeast Conference rival Mount Pleasant over the course of two days at the Mapleleaf Sports Complex. Zerek Venghaus clinched the victory with an RBI single in the bottom of the ninth for the Panthers, securing a victory over 19 hours after the teams initially started the Class 3A substate quarterfinal.
Landon Nodurft blooped in a two-out RBI single in the third inning for Fairfield, followed by an RBI double by Cody Birlson that opened a 2-0 lead for the Trojans. Carter Amos and Garrett Cook countered for the Panthers with a pair of RBI doubles in the bottom of the fourth.
Amos gave Mount Pleasant their first lead in the bottom of the sixth, driving in J.C. Sitar with an RBI double less than an hour before rain began to move into the area. Fairfield, however, extended the game and its season by bringing in a run in the top of the seventh as Tallon Bates was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to tie the game at 3-3.
As the game continued into the eighth, rain moved into the area prompting the game to be halted with Mount Pleasant putting the winning run in scoring position. Aidan Krueter got the game into the ninth for the Trojans (15-19), striking out the final batter of the eighth inning before Fairfield put two runners on base in the ninth only to be stymied by Venghaus.
