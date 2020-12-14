EDDYVILLE — Brock Long scored 25 points, hitting six shots from 3-point range, while dishing out five assists as the Pekin boys basketball team produced a second straight balanced effort to earn a second win in as many days on Saturday winning 67-51 at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont.
The Panthers had four players score in double figures over consecutive days. Brady Millikin scored 14 points and hauled in five rebounds on Saturday at EBF, Luck Long added 12 points and Cael Lyle poured in 11 points.
Pekin earned a 58-40 Southeast Iowa Superconference north division win on Friday at Louisa-Muscatine. Millikin led the balanced effort for the Panthers on Friday with 23 points while Brayden Sobaski scored 12 points while collecting a team-leading seven rebounds.
Brock Long had a successful all-around night at Louisa-Muscatine on Friday for Pekin, scoring 10 points while adding six rebounds, three steals and three assists. Lyle scored 10 points for the Panthers in the conference win while grabbing four rebounds.
The loss to Pekin was the second in as many nights for EBF. The Rockets were stunned in South Central Conference play at Clarke on Friday, falling 67-66 on a last-second shot by Dalton Stubbe.
Pekin (4-1, 3-1 SEI north) hosts Columbus on Tuesday. EBF (1-3, 1-2 SCC) heads to Knoxville on Friday.
New London 86, Van Buren County 42
NEW LONDON — Devin Swanson led the Tigers with 28 points and 19 rebounds while Blaise Porter scored 13 of his 23 points in the opening quarter in a Southeast Iowa Superconference south division win over the winless Warriors.
Jackson Manning led Van Buren County wtih 25 points. Lane Davis added four points and led the Warriors with eight rebounds.
Van Buren County (0-5, 0-4 SEI south) faces WACO on Tuesday before heading into the holiday break with a conference test next Friday at Cardinal.
Belle Plaine 48, Sigourney 42
BELLE PLAINE — Ben DeMeulenaere racked up a double-double for the Plainsmen with 21 points and 14 rebounds, helping to hold off a fourth-quarter rally by the Savages. Sigourney ended the South Iowa Cedar League contest on a 13-3 run.
Levi Crawford led Sigourney with 20 points while collecting seven rebounds. Bo Schmidt added 12 points and seven board for the Savages.
Sigourney (1-3, 1-3) heads to SICL rival Keota on Tuesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Van Buren County 67, New London 50
NEW LONDON — Isabel Manning scored 39 points for the second straight game, reaching a state-leading 193 total points on Friday in a second-straight Southeast Iowa Superconference south division win for the Warriors.
Manning topped 30 points for the fourth straight game by sinking a buzzer-beating 3-pointer at the end of the third quarter. The Warrior senior is now averaging 32.2 points per game.
Van Buren County (4-2, 4-1 SEI south) faces WACO on Tuesday before wrapping up the 2020 portion of the schedule at Cardinal next Friday. The game will be the third meeting between Cardinal head coach Makenzie Ostrander and her father, Warrior head coach Matt Zeitler.
Louisa-Muscatine 43, Pekin 38
LETTS — Kerrigan Pope narrowly missed out on a double-double for the Panthers, scoring 18 points while grabbing nine rebounds in a narrow Southeast Iowa Superconference north division loss to the Falcons.
Kylee Sanders led Louisa-Muscatine, scoring 34 of the 43 points for the Falcons. Erika Coleman scored 16 points for Pekin while grabbing five rebounds.
Pekin (2-4, 1-3 SEI north) hosts EBF on Tuesday before heading to Fairfield in what will be the season-opening game for the Trojans next Friday.
Belle Plaine 33, Sigourney 31
BELLE PLAINE — Alyssa Tegeler scored 11 points and grabbed nine rebounds to help the Plainsmen hold off the Savages in a tense South Iowa Cedar League contest.
Sigourney (2-1, 2-1 SICL) heads to Keota on Tuesday for league play after making a non-conferecne trip to Washington.
PREP WRESTLING
Pekin places 10th at Riverside Invite
RIVERSIDE — Mason Juhl suffered his first loss of the season for the Panthers, advancing to the 182-pound final while racking up 22 of Pekin's 64 team points at the Riverside Invitational.
Juhl improved to 9-0 before falling to unbeaten Woodbury Central senior Ty Dennison, 4-2, in the championship match. Juhl was one of four Pekin wrestlers to place in the tournament with Cael Baker (8-1) finishing third at 145 pounds while Michael Jones (11-2) placed fourth at 138.
S-K wrestlers sixth at home round-robin
SIGOURNEY — D.J. Hammes and Talon Zickefoose matched Jack Clarahan in leading Sigourney-Keota with 11 points for the Cobra wrestling team in their home round-robin tournament.
Clarahan (3-1) finished second at 160 pounds. Clarahan scored falls against Keokuk junior Dakota Haage and Lisbon freshman Matthias Kohl while earning a 15-2 major decision over Wapello sophomore Caleb Ealey before losing a 16-9 decision to Davenport Assumption junior Parker Terronez in the match that would decide the weight class champion.
Moravia edged by BGM at WBND
WEST BURLINGTON — BGM scored four pins in six matches against the Mohawks, earning a 42-36 win at a dual tournament hosted by West Burlington-Notre Dame. Aiden Golston (120) and Calvin Walton (126) both scored falls for Moravia, opening an early 12-6 lead in the dual against the Bears.
Moravia also dropped a 78-3 decision to Bondurant-Farrar on Saturday. Connor Golston scored the lone win in the dual for the Mohawks against the Blue Jays, winning a 10-7 decision over Aiden Carl at 160 pounds.