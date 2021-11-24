DANVILLE — There's going to be a lot to adjust to this season for the Van Buren County girls basketball team.
The Warriors were forced to adjust on the fly on Tuesday, dealing with the pressure defense of the Danville Bears. Playing for the first time with the state's leading scorer, Isabel Manning, VBC battled to the end despite 60 turnovers falling 60-52 in the season-opening Southeast Iowa Superconference south division contest.
"Our numbers are not huge, so it's been hard to go against other people in practice," said Marley Hall, who made her debut as head coach of the Warriors. "There are just some things you can't work on without an opposing offense or defense. The girls are learning a ton of new stuff. They're learning on the fly and they're putting in effort."
Jaelyn Boley led Van Buren County as one of three Warrior players to score in double figures on Tuesday. Shea Scott added 13 points and six rebounds while Zoe Best scored 12 points while dishing out four assists.
Van Buren County (0-1, 0-1 SEI south) returns to the court for a conference contest against Central Lee on Tuesday.
Lone Tree 44, Pekin 22
LONE TREE — Playing the first of five games without senior Kerrigan Pope, the Panthers struggled offensively in their season-opening Southeast Iowa Superconference north division clash.
Mackenzie Dahltrom and Emma Phillips each led the Panthers with nine points apiece. Phillips added five rebounds in the loss.
Pekin (0-1, 0-1 SEI north) heads to Winfield-Mount Union on Tuesday.
Central Lee 54, Cardinal 32
DONNELLSON — Alivia Myhre led the Hawks with 17 points in a season-opening Southeast Iowa Superconference south division win over the Comets.
Makayla Morrison added 15 points, three steals and two blocks. Macy Watkins added 10 points and six rebounds as the Hawks stymied the Comets, who were seeking to start 2-0 for the first time in six years.
Cardinal faces Burlington-Notre Dame in SEISC south division action on Tuesday.