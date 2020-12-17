BLOOMFIELD —
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Pekin 49, EBF 34
PEKIN — Kerrigan Pope scored 21 points to lead the Pekin girls basketball team to a non-conference win in an area match-up with the Rockets.
Sophie Wittrock added 13 points and paced the Panthers on defense, collecting seven of Pekin's 14 steals in the contest. Pekin (3-4) held EBF to just one field goal and three points in the first four minutes, opening an early 14-5 lead.
Brooke Shafer led the Rockets (4-3) with 12 points in the loss.
Sigourney 54, Keota 24
KEOTA — Kaylee Weber dominated in the post, scoring 18 points while hauling in 13 rebounds for the Savages in a South Iowa Cedar League victory.
Carly Goodwin added 16 points for the balanced attack for the Savages while Joselyn Abell scored 10 points. Sigourney (4-1, 3-1 SICL) limited the Eagles to eight field goals on 24 percent shooting while forcing 30 turnovers.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Keota 62, Sigourney 19
KEOTA — Luke Hammen led the Eagles with 31 points as Sigourney (1-4, 1-4 SICL) struggled offensively, scoring just six points in the first half while being shut out in the second quarter against 6-0 Keota.