WASHINGTON – After almost a full month without a game, the Albia boys basketball team battled beyond regulation in the first game of 2021.
Drew Chance scored 26 points, including a game-tying 3-point play with 27 seconds left in the fourth quarter as the Blue Demons erased a nine-point deficit with five minutes left in regulation to earn a thrilling 64-59 non-conference win. Drew and Blake Chance combined to score 21 of Albia's 26 points in the first half to keep the Blue Demons within two at halftime.
Albia overcame 10 blocked shots in the game, forcing 23 Washington turnovers to earn a fourth straight win dating back to early December. The Blue Demons had games against Centerville (postponed until Feb. 11), Clarke (postponed until Jan. 16) and Davis County (postponed until Feb. 5) called off due to COVID-19 issues.
Albia (4-1) returns to South Central Conference action on Friday against Knoxville. The two teams battled for the conference title last season with Albia prevailing with a pair of late-season wins over the Panthers.
Davis County 63, Clarke 52
BLOOMFIELD – Dalton Reeves led the Mustangs with a game-high 17 points, making 11 of 17 shots from the foul line to help put away a South Central Conference win.
Jake Cooley led all scorers with 10 points in the first quarter, helping the Indians open a 17-15 lead. Noah Zmolek added 15 points to led the Mustangs back in the second half while Caedyn Glosser scored 11.
Davis County (4-3, 2-2 SCC) hosts Chariton on Friday.
Pekin 65, Highland 30
PACKWOOD — Brady Millikin scored a game-high 18 points while adding 10 assists for a double-double, and the Panthers raced away to a SEI Superconference North Division victory.
Chandler Stull added 11 points for Pekin (7-1, 6-1 division), which won its fifth consecutive game. Brock Long scored 10 points as part of another balanced effort for the Panthers. Brayden Sobaski scored seven points, grabbed seven rebounds, blocked four shots and collected three steals while Cael Lyle added 10 rebounds, six points and three steals.
Pekin heads to Lone Tree on Friday.
EBF 90, Chariton 33
EDDYVILLE – Brooks Moore posted a career-high 26 points for the Rockets, including 17 points in the first half, as EBF dominated on both ends of the court in a South Central Conference victory over the Chargers.
Ethan Davis added 16 points for EBF while Thane Alexander and Ethan Olivas each scored 10. The Rockets outscored Chariton in the second half 44-7, including a 20-0 run that lasted throughout the fourth quarter.
Mason Smith led Chariton with 20 points.
EBF (2-3, 2-2 SCC) hosts Centerville on Friday.
Sigourney 67, Colfax-Mingo 51
SIGOURNEY – The Savages overcame a double-double from Jake Nichols, who scored 17 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, to pull away for a South Iowa Cedar League win.
Sigourney snapped a five-game losing streak, pulling away from the Tigerhawks with 23 points in the third quarter to open a 52-35 lead.
Sigourney (2-5, 2-5 SICL) heads to HLV on Friday.
Fort Madison 64, Fairfield 56
FORT MADISON — Max Weaton followed up a 35-point night against Centerville with 28 points for the Trojans in a return to Southeast Conference play.
Dayton Davis led the Bloodhounds with 20 points, who opened a 22-9 lead after one quarter and led 30-18 at the half. Tate Allen drilled a trio of 3-pointers late in the third quarter to help pull the Trojans within 47-37.
Fairfield (1-3, 0-2 Southeast) heads to Washington on Friday.
Ankeny Christian Academy 83, Moulton-Udell 15
MOULTON – Cale Leever paced a balanced scoring attack against M-U, scoring 19 points in a Bluegrass Conference road win.
Ben McDermott added 15 points and nine rebounds for Ankeny Christian, who jumped out to a 23-4 lead after one quarter and never looked back. M-U could only muster two points in the second half.
M-U (0-9, 0-6 Bluegrass) hosts Mormon Trail on Friday.
Knoxville 55, Centerville 41
KNOXVILLE – Luke Keitges, Kieren Nichols and Spencer Hixson combined for 31 points in the second half to allow the Panthers to pull away in a defensive South Central Conference battle with the Big Reds.
Centerville (0-6, 0-2 SCC) heads to EBF on Friday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Centerville 60, Knoxville 52
KNOXVILLE – Rachel George stepped up to lead the Redettes with 18 points, including eight made free throws in 12 attempts, as Centerville finished Knoxville's 35-game winning streak in South Central Conference play outscoring the Panthers 22-11 in the fourth quarter.
Knoxville, having not played a game since Dec. 15, struggled early in the showdown for first place in the SCC as Centerville built an 18-5 lead after one quarter. Maggie Wilkins led all scorers with 33 points, rallying the Panthers to within 24-20 by halftime before Knoxville took a 41-38 lead into the fourth.
Claire Mathews added 16 points for the unbeaten Redettes, hitting seven of 12 field goal attempts in the road win. Mickey Stephens scored 10 points for Centerville and colected a team-leading three steals on defense.
Centerville (7-0, 3-0 SCC) heads to EBF on Friday looking to maintain the outright conference lead.
Moulton-Udell 52, Ankeny Christian Academy 34
MOULTON – Jessica King had 17 points, seven steals and six rebounds for the Eagles in a Bluegrass Conference win.
"This was our best game of the year so far from start to finish," M-U head girls basketball coach Jason Ogden said. "The kids did a good job of working on some things during break and it showed. We also had some big minutes from our bench tonight as we were missing two kids due to illness."
Abbie Probasco added 14 points, seven rebounds and five steals.
"I have been telling the kids all year that at some point this season, we might have kids missing games and someone will have to step up," Ogden said. "I thought Zoey Hackathorn, Daisy Bradley and Stephanie Leager gave us some valuable minutes and that is huge if we can get deeper."
M-U (4-5, 3-3 Bluegrass) hosts Missouri school Schuyler County on Thursday.
Pekin 54, Highland 33
PACKWOOD — Kerrigan Pope led all scorers with 28 points while Erika Coleman had a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebound to lead the Pekin High School girls basketball team to a SEI Superconference North Division victory.
The Panthers held the Huskies to just eight points in the first half, opening a 25-point halftime lead.
Dani Laughlin led Highland with 20 points.
Pekin (4-5, 2-2 division) heads to Lone Tree on Friday.
Davis County 49, Clarke 47
BLOOMFIELD – Briley Lough scored a game-high 15 points, snapping a tie from the free throw line with 15 seconds left as the Mustangs won a South Central Conference thriller on Tuesday.
Sophia Young added 12 points for Davis County. Morgan Petefish scored seven of her 10 points in the third quarter, helping the Mustangs open a 34-31 lead heading into the fourth.
Davis County (3-6, 2-2 SCC) hosts Chariton on Friday.
Sigourney 44, Colfax-Mingo 33
SIGOURNEY – Kaylee Weber followed a 20-point effort against unbeaten Winfield-Mount Union by scoring 26 points for the Savages in a South Iowa Cedar League win over the Tigerhawks.
Sigourney (6-3, 3-2 SICL) hosts Pekin on Saturday.
Chariton 65, EBF 28
EDDYVILLE – Emma Rector led a balanced attack for the Chargers, drilling five 3-pointers to finish with 15 points in a South Central Conference win over the Rockets.
Whitney Klyn led EBF with nine points in the loss. The Rockets (4-6, 2-2 SCC) hosts Centerville on Friday.
PREP WRESTLING
Fairfield splits at home
FAIRFIELD – Payton Cline and Blake Sobaski picked up falls for Fairfield in a 54-24 win at home over Chariton, earning a split in a triangular dual with Bondurant-Farrar and the Chargers.
Cohyn Roach (138), Teddy Metcalf (182) and Cesar Smithburg (285) accounted for three falls for Fairfield in a 55-18 loss to Bondurant-Farrar. Roach pinned Gavin Lyman in 5:08, Metcalf scored his fall in 68 seconds against Jackson Hill and Smithburg needed 3:28 to pin Eric Bitters.
Cline pinned Chariton's Zach Young in 1:25 at 152 pounds. Sobaski picked up a fall against Tyler Govaert in just 25 seconds.
Fairfield (2-2) heads to Wright Fieldhouse on Thursday to wrestle Keokuk in a Southeast Conference dual.
GIRLS BOWLING
Keokuk 3025, Fairfield 1998
KEOKUK – Paige Worrell led the Chiefs with a 221 average, including a 243 high game to lead all bowlers in the Southeast Conference dual at Arrowhead Lanes.
Fairfield (2-2) will host Davis County on Monday at Champion Bowl in Ottumwa starting at 2 p.m.
BOYS BOWLING
Keokuk 2844, Fairfield 2488
KEOKUK – Gavin Moeller's 214 average, including a 237 high game, led the Chiefs in a close Southeast Conference battle with the Trojans.
Fairfield (1-3) hosts Davis County on Monday at Champion Bowl in Ottumwa.
BOYS SWIMMING
Centerville 94, Keokuk 54
KEOKUK – Devin Myhr picked up wins in the 100-yard butterfly (1:04.24) and 100-yard breaststroke (1:11.62) to help the Big Red swimmers.
Jobi Smith picked up a win in the 100-yard backstroke, beating out Big Red teammate Justin Walker in a time of 1:10.13. John White and Reece Sells earned a 1-2 finish for Centerville in the 100-yard freestyle with White winning the race in 54.7 seconds while Grant Wilson won the 500-yard freestyle in 7:17.6.
Centerville (7-4) will swim at Burlington on Tuesday, Jan. 12.