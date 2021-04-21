ALBIA — The Blue Demons overcame cold conditions on back-to-back nights, securing a second straight South Central Conference shutout on Tuesday edging Clarke by a single goal.
Albia (5-1, 4-0 SCC) heads to Grand View Christian on Friday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Knoxville 2, Fairfield 0
FAIRFIELD — Two goals in the final 10 minutes of regulation lifted the Panthers to a non-conference win over the Trojans, who failed to follow up on a 4-0 Southeast Conference shutout win over Washington one night earlier.
Fairfield (1-4) returns to Southeast Conference action at Burlington next Monday night.
BOYS TENNIS
Albia 7, Clarke 2
ALBIA — Brock Ratliff, Chris Kilfoyle and Eli Zanoni picked up a pair of wins for the Blue Demons, dropping just five games in five combined matches for the Blue Demons in a South Central Conference dual win.
Albia (2-1, 1-1 SCC) will head to the Pella Invitational on Saturday
GIRLS GOLF
Moravia's Dowdy edges M-D's Reed
MORAVIA — Moravia freshman Reagan Dowdy edged Melcher-Dallas senior Kynser Reed by a single shot, posting a round of 52 during a triangular meet at The Perserve.
Clara Ballanger added a round of 56 for the Mohawks. Megan Duecker added a round of 58 as Moravia posted a team score of 229.