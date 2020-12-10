ALBIA — Blake Chance became the third player in the history of the Albia High School boys basketball program to reach 1,000 career points, scoring 22 to lead a balanced effort for the Blue Demons in an 87-45 South Central Conference win over the Chargers.
Chance entered the game with 997 career points, reaching 1,000 in the first quarter. All five starters for Albia reached double figures in the win with Brayden Messamaker adding 16, Trey Griffin and Nathaniel Wynn scoring 11 points apiece while Drew Chance scored 10 for the Blue Demons.
Albia (3-1, 2-0 SCC) is off until Tuesday after having a conference game at Centerville pushed back to Dec. 21. The Blue Demons heads to Clarke on Tuesday.
Wapello 57, Pekin 51
PEKIN — Maddox Griffen scored a game-high 34 points for the Indians in a Southeast Iowa Superconference north division win over the Panthers.
Brock Long led Pekin with 19 points while grabbing four rebounds in the contest. Chandler Stull added 12 points while Brayden Sobaski scored 11 points, pulled in four rebounds, collected four blocks and three steals for the Panthers.
Pekin (2-1, 2-1 SEI north) heads to Louisa-Muscatine on Friday.
Holy Trinity 64, Van Buren County 40
KEOSAUQUA — Jackson Manning scored 13 points to lead the Warriors in Southeast Iowa Superconference south division action. The Crusaders pulled away in the second half, snapping a 24-24 tie with a 40-14 second half edge.
Lane Davis added 10 points for Van Buren County in the loss. The Warriors (0-4, 0-3 SEI south) heads to New London on Friday.
New London 75, Cardinal 57
ELDON — Blaise Porter and Kade Benjamin combined to score 56 points for the Tigers, who ended the Southeast Iowa Superconference south division contest on a 26-7 run, including a 19-5 edge in the fourth quarter. Porter led all scorers with 30 points while adding nine rebounds, eight assists and four steals.
Cardinal (1-2, 0-2 SEI south) heads to WACO on Friday.
Iowa Valley 58, Sigourney 23
MARENGO — Peyton Loeffer and Eli Slaymaker each scored 16 points for the Tigers in a South Iowa Cedar League victory. The Savages never recovered after a 21-3 run by Iowa Valley in the second quarter.
Sigourney (1-2, 1-2 SICL) heads to Belle Plaine on Friday.
Twin Cedars 51, Moulton-Udell 30
MOULTON — The Sabers scored all 18 points in the third quarter, quickly erasing a 17-14 halftime deficit against the Eagles.
Moulton-Udell (0-4, 0-4 Bluegrass) heads to Seymour on Friday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Pekin 43, Wapello 22
PEKIN — Kerrigan Pope scored 15 points and hauled in eight rebounds as the Panthers avenged a postseason loss last season to a Southeast Iowa Superconference north division rival.
Erika Coleman scored 10 points and grabbed six rebounds for Pekin, who lost in last year's Class 2A regional tournament to the Arrows 44-20. Pekin turned the tables defensively, shutting out Wapello in the very first quarter.
Pekin (2-3, 1-2 SEI north) heads to Louisa-Muscatine on Friday.
Van Buren County 52, Holy Trinity 48
KEOSAUQUA — Isabel Manning became the first girls basketball in the state to reach 150 points this season, recording a triple-double with 39 points, 13 rebounds and 10 steals for the Warriors.
Manning has scored over 30 points in each of her last three games. The Van Buren County senior is averaging 30.8 points per game and has a state-best 154 total points scored, 27 ahead of Collins-Maxwell senior Reagan Franzen.
Van Buren County (3-2, 3-1 SEI south) heads to New London on Friday.
Sigourney 38, Iowa Valley 26
MARENGO — Carly Goodwin scored 14 points for the Savages while Kaylee Weber dominated in the paint, grabbing 15 rebounds while scoring 11 points in a South Iowa Cedar League win.
Sigourney never trailed in the contest, jumping out to a 13-4 lead after one quarter before opening a 27-10 halftime advantage over the Tigers. The Savages have allowed just 12 first-half points so far this season and 33 total points in two wins.
Sigourney (2-0, 2-0 SICL) heads to Belle Plaine on Friday.
Albia 55, Chariton 48
ALBIA — The Lady Dees overcame a 24-point effort by junior Leah Doran, holding on to earn a South Central Conference win over the Chargers.
Albia (1-3, 1-1 SCC) heads to Centerville on Friday for action at Lakeview Gymnasium against the unbeaten Redettes.
New London 58, Cardinal 26
ELDON — Marah Hartrick scored 26 points while Ashlyn McSorley added 13 points and seven assists for the Tigers in a Southeast Iowa Superconference south division win.
Emma Becker led the Comets with nine points. Shaelyn Rupe scored five points. Kolbie Bass added four as Cardinal's two-game winning streak came to an end.
Cardinal (2-2, 1-2 SEI south) competes at WACO on Friday.
Twin Cedars 49, Moulton-Udell 23
MOULTON — Brooke Roby led a balanced attack for the Sabers, scoring 14 points while hauling in eight rebounds in a Bluegrass Conference win.
Jessica King led M-U with 10 points in the loss. The Eagles were forced into 31 turnovers on the night with Twin Cedars collecting 20 steals, including six by Kisha Reed.
Moulton-Udell (2-2, 1-2 Bluegrass) travels to Seymour on Friday.
PREP BOWLING
Mustang girls top Centerville, Knoxville
BLOOMFIELD — Kelsey Rook and Aubrey Bachman led the Davis County girls bowling team to a pair of South Central Conference wins, posting the two highest individual averages in the home opener for the Mustangs.
Rook led Davis County with a 339 two-game total while Bachman averaged 144. Davis County finished with a team score of 1,884, beating out Knoxville by 140 pins and Centerville by 160.
The Mustang boys settled for a split, losing to Knoxville by 33 pins (2393-2360) while beating Centerville by 200 (2360-2160). Noah Hamm led Davis County with a 347 two-game total, one pin ahead of teammate Cameren Jackson.
Carlie Conger led the Centerville girls with a 136-pin average. Robbie Boyter led the Big Reds with a 173 average.
PREP WRESTLING
PCM, Pleasantville top S-K
PLEASANTVILLE — Aidan Schuster picked up a pair of pins at 182 pounds for the Cobras, scoring a fall in 93 seconds against Pleasantville's Isaac Mann while also scoring a pin in 3:24 against PCM's Nate Richards. S-K dropped a pair of duals to the Trojans and Mustangs, falling 54-21 to Pleasantville and 58-24 to PCM.
Cade Streigle needed just 31 seconds to pin Pleasantville's Trevor Daggett at 220 pounds. Jack Clarahan edged Pleasantville's Jacob Hiemstra, 12-9, in a 160-pound match while Talen Zickefoose scored a fall against PCM's Garin Padget in 49 seconds at 138 pounds.