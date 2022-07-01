SEYMOUR — It was hard to keep the Eagles perched on the bases Friday on the first night of high school postseason softball across the state of Iowa.
Moulton-Udell used aggressive base running to put the wheels in motion for a Class 1A regional first round win at Seymour. Six different baserunners stole a total of 12 bases, including three different steals of home during a 6-0 win that sends the Eagles on to Corydon to face future Iowa Hawkeye Sterling Berndt and the 10th-ranked Wayne Falcons on Wednesday.
Adriana Howard helped her own cause in the pitching circle, leading off the fifth inning with a triple before becoming the third different M-U player to steal home two batters later. Howard pitched a complete-game, two-hit shutout for the Eagles stranding runners in scoring position in the second, third and fifth innings.
Lexi Smith and Grace Wood each collected a pair of hits for Moulton-Udell, including back-to-back hits with one out in the second inning that ignited a three-run rally. Miah Burgher added two hits and stole three bases, swiping two in the sixth before scoring on an RBI groundout by Hannah King.
M-U improves to 9-13 with the win. Seymour ends the season with a final record of 5-11. Despite the loss, Gracie Peck struck out 10 batters in the pitching circle for the Warriorettes.
No. 10 (3A) Albia 9, No. 11 (3A) Chariton 3
ALBIA — Lauren Bayer followed an RBI double by Addison Halstead by drilling a two-run home run over the fence in center field, helping the 10th-ranked Lady Dees play spoiler on Senior Night to the South Central Conference championship hopes of the 11th-ranked Chargers.
Lexi Jones added a two-run single in the fourth, opening a five-run Albia lead. Juliana Brown drove in Jones with an RBI hit while Halstead allowed just two earned runs over seven innings on eight hits and walk while striking out five Chariton batters.
Albia (19-6, 8-4 SCC) hosts Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont on Wednesday in a Class 3A, Region 8 quarterfinal.
No. 15 (2A) Cardinal 10, Centerville 4
ELDON — Emma Becker continued to swing a hot bat for the 15th-ranked Comets, collecting three more hits including a double while driving in three runs and scoring once giving Cardinal a 20-win regular season with a non-conference victory over the Redettes.
Caitlyn Reber added three hits, including a double, while driving in two runs and scoring twice for the Comets. Brinlee Ostrander added two hits and scored two runs.
Centerville (3-18) wraps up the regular season on Tuesday hosting Clarke in a doubleheader that will include the conclusion of a South Central Conference game that was tied at 5-5 in the fifth three weeks earlier when weather moved into the area. Cardinal (20-12) hosts either Danville or Mediapolis on Wednesday in a Class 2A, Region 7 quarterfinal.
No. 13 (4A) Fairfield 10-14, Mount Pleasant 2-2
FAIRFIELD — Emersyn Manley and Delaney Breen each collected a pair of hits, including doubles for each batter, in the first of two Southeast Conference win for the 13th-ranked Trojans.
Manley matched Peyton McCabe in driving in a pair of Fairfield runs in game one. Hannah Simpson doubled and matched Coty Engle in scoring a pair of runs as Engle earned the win in the pitching circle, striking out 14 batters over seven innings while allowing just one earned run on five hits and two walks.
Savannah Hollander closed out the doubleheader with a home run and five runs driven in for Fairfield in game two, rallying the Trojans from a 2-0 deficit in the first inning. Simpson, Engle and Danielle Breen all connected on home runs in the nightcap, combining for five hits, five RBIs and five runs scored.
Fairfield (26-8, 15-4 Southeast) will finish as the runner-up in the conference to Fort Madison, who clinched the Southeast title on Thursday with a sweep against Burlington. The 13th-ranked Trojans head to Huston Field on Saturday to compete in the 48th-annual Ottumwa Classic.
PREP BASEBALL
Cardinal 11, Centerville 1
ELDON — Landon Becker collected three hits for the Comets, scoring twice while driving in one run in a dominant win over the Big Reds to close out the regular season.
Josh Courtney added two hits, driving in one run while scoring three times for Cardinal. Kaleb Figueroa doubled as part of a two-hit effort for the Comets while driving in a game-high three runs at the plate.
Ryan Sinnott scored the only run of the regular-season finale for Centerville. Sylar Esaias followed a lead-off single by Sinnott with a hit to center, setting up Kade Mosley for an RBI groundout to second that cut Cardinal's lead to 7-1 in the third inning.
Both teams open Class 2A district tournament play at home on Saturday. Cardinal (16-7) hosts Central Lee while Centerville (8-18) welcomes Chariton to Pat Daugherty Field.
Central Lee 3, Van Buren County 2
KEOSAUQUA — In the final tune-up before postseason play begins on Saturday, the Warriors could not hold on to a one-run lead in the top of the seventh as Central Lee rallied late to wrap up Southeast Iowa Superconference action at the Ferguson Complex.
Bailey Roen doubled, securing Van Buren County's only extra-base hit in the contest. Dylan Richardson singled and scored the go-ahead run for the Warriors in the bottom of the sixth on a sacrifice fly by Izaak Loeffler, giving Van Buren County a 2-1 lead.
Van Buren County (10-15, 5-7 SEI south) opens Class 2A district tournament play on Saturday against West Burlington at Cardinal High School. First pitch is set for 5 p.m.
Chariton 10, Albia 6
ALBIA — Jace Gwinn set the tone for the Chargers, collecting three hits while scoring twice earning a South Central Conference win while spoiling Senior Night for the Blue Demons at Boyd Brittain Field.
Aidan Mundt added three hits, driving in two runs for Chariton while also scoring twice. Kaleb Offenburger went 2-4 with a double and two runs driven in for the Chargers.
Wyatt Beckwith doubled and homered for Albia in the loss, driving in one run while scoring twice. Jackson Pence added two hits, including a double and an RBI, while Garin Grinstead went 1-4 with two RBIs and a run scored for the Blue Demons.
Albia (9-17) opens postseason play in Centerville against Pella Christian on Saturday. First pitch of the 2A district first round game at Pat Daugherty Field is set for 5 p.m.
Fairfield 5-7, Mount Pleasant 4-11
FAIRFIELD — Aidan Kreuter scored on a throwing error by the Panthers in the bottom of the seventh off a two-out bunt laid down by Dylan Hunter, securing Fairfield's fourth straight win in the opening game of a Southeast Conference doubleheader.
The Panthers snapped Fairfield's winning streak by rallying late in game two after Fairfield took a 6-4 lead in the fourth. Seven runs in the top of the sixth allowed Mount Pleasant to secure a conference split.
Hunter drove in three runs for the Trojans in the opening contest while Nate Smithburg and Tate Allen both had a pair of hits while scoring a run apiece. Hunter went 3-3 at the plate in game two, driving in one run while scoring twice.
Fairfield (16-14, 11-8 Southeast) wraps up the regular season on Tuesday at Muscatine. The Trojans host Keokuk on July 8 in the Class 3A district semifinals.
