FORT MADISON — Malena Bloomquist earned her first varsity cross-country win on Thursday at the Tim Lamm Invitational. The Fairfield freshman finished in a time of 21:13.1, beating out Muscatine teammates Taya L. Melendez and Karly R. Ricketts by over 12 seconds.
Both Fairfield cross-country teams finished fourth in the Class A portion of the meet. The Trojan girls matched Mount Pleasant with 77 points, losing on a tiebreaker with just five runners scoring compared to seven for the Panthers, while the Fairfield boys finished with 81 points led by a third-place run from senior Alex Forrest in 17:05.9.
Van Buren County ran in the small-school Class B portion of the Lamm Invitational. Faith Neely led the Warrior girls, placing sixth in 22:10.8, while Ian Peacock finished eighth in 18:11.7 to pace the Van Buren boys.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
No. 1 (1A) Holy Trinity 25-25-25, Van Buren County 21-16-13
FORT MADISON — Kassi Randolph served up four of Holy Trinity's nine aces for the top-ranked Crusaders in a Southeast Iowa Superconference south division win.
Randolph added two blocks, matching Van Buren County's Ella Jirak for the match-high total. Claire Pothitakis added 15 kills for the Crusaders while Maria Rauenbuehler collected 25 digs.
Kadence Nusbaum led the Warriors with 16 digs and the only ace of the match for Van Buren County. Chelsey Huff collected 10 kills while Isabel Manning picked up a team-leading 20 assists.
Van Buren County (3-4, 1-3 SEI south) heads to the Keokuk Tournament on Saturday.
Lone Tree 25-22-25-25, Pekin 21-25-17-9
LONE TREE — Erika Coleman led the Panthers with six aces and eight assists in a four-set Southeast Iowa Superconference north division loss to the Lions.
Kaydlyn Johnson collected 27 digs to lead Pekin defensively. Taylor Gambell managed four kills to pace the Panthers at the net.
Pekin (5-5, 2-2 SEI north) will join Moravia and Van Buren County in a quadrangular host by Cardinal High School on Monday. Action begins at 5:30 p.m.
Mount Pleasant 25-12-25-25, Albia 17-25-15-14
MOUNT PLEASANT — Emma Wenger delivered five aces and 30 assists to lead the Lady Dees in the non-conference match with the Panthers.
Jenna Gronewold led Albia (7-3) at the net with 10 kills while Sophie Waber added 20 digs. Addison Halstead collected two blocks as the Lady Dees saw a five-match winning streak snapped heading into this weekend's trip to the Ottumwa Invitational.
Fort Madison 27-13-25-25, Fairfield 25-25-15-16
FORT MADISON — Maddie Jones led the Trojans with five ace serves and 17 assists in a Southeast Conference road loss to the Bloodhounds.
Anna Dunlap led Fairfield at the net with 14 kills. Danielle Breen collected 22 digs to lead the Trojans defensively.
"We had some great volleys and made some fantastic plays," Fairfield head volleyball coach Diane Drish said. "We just had too many hitting errors. The girls just got tired later in the match."
Fairfield (3-4, 1-1 SEC) will join Albia, Davis County, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, Washington and Mount Pleasant at the Ottumwa Invitational on Saturday. Action gets underway at Evans Middle School Gymnasium at 8 a.m.