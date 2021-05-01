ELDON — Griffin Greiner had picked a perfect night to produce, well, a perfect night for the Cardinal High School boys track and field team.
Greiner scored the maximum number of points for any athlete in a high school track and field meet, winning four separate events including 1-2 finishes with Comet teammate Isaac Lett in the 100 and 200 meter dashes as the Comet boys edged Pekin, 168-157, to bring home their home meet team title at the Bob Gerard Relays on Friday.
Greiner won the 100-meter dash in 11.16 seconds and the 200 meters in 22.71. Lett was second in both races for Cardinal, finishing the 100 in 11.69 seconds and the 200 in 23.83.
Besides proving to be the fastest male athlete in the Gerard Relays, Greiner ran away from Moravia senior Carson Brown to win the 400-meter dash in 51.1 seconds. In the field, a leap of 6.4 meters lifted Greiner to the long jump title beating out Lett and Van Buren County sophomore Wyatt Mertens.
The Pekin boys tried to counter Cardinal with distance wins from Zack Wise in the 800 meters (2:12.83) and 1,600-meter run (5:02). Brady Millikin picked up the win for the Panther boys in the 3,200-meter run, finishing over a minute ahead of Cardinal's Gavin Grove crossing the finish line after two miles around the Harold Sharp Track in 10:19.86.
Alec Rachford added a win for the Cardinal boys in the discus with a throw of 35.96 meters. Mason Juhl countered for the Pekin boys with a winning throw of 12.85 meters in the shot put.
Pekin picked up three relay wins, taking the 4x100 in 48.07 seconds, the 4x800 relay in 8:53.63 and the distance medley in 4:14.76. Moravia beat out Pekin in three more relay races as the Mohawks took the sprint medley in 1:37.27, the 4x200 in 1:34.57 and the closing 4x400 relay race in 3:33.79.
Van Buren County stayed in contention for the boys title at the Gerard Relays, finishing third with 142 total points. Lane Davis picked up a win for the Warriors in the 110 high hurdles in 15.82 seconds, Tyler Stoltz won the boys high jump crossing the bar at 1.75 meters and the shuttle hurdle relay team of the Warriors (Stoltz, Sam Warth, Mertens, Davis) finished first in 1:08.64.
The Moravia boys finished fourth with 77 total points, adding a win in the 400-meter hurdles in 1:00.71 by Logan Johnson. Nolyn Simkoff led Moulton-Udell scoring 18 points, led by a third-place finish in the 100-meter dash in 12.13 seconds, as the Eagles finished sixth with 35 points.
Pekin girls power past Comets at Gerard Relays
ELDON — The Pekin girls track and field team closed out a perfect week collecting team titles, following up a 100-point win over North Mahaska at the Sigourney Relays on Tuesday by outscoring the hosting Cardinal Comets by 92 on Friday at the Bob Gerard Memorial Relays.
Pekin finished with 240.5 total points, led by a 27-point performance from senior Sophie Wittrock who claimed the title of being the fastest female athlete in the Gerard Relays. Wittrock won the 100-meter dash in 13.02 seconds and bested Cardinal freshman Emma Becker in the 200-meter dash, crossing the finish line in 27.52 seconds.
Lauren Derscheid added a distance win for the Panthers, taking the 1,500-meter race in 5:16.35. Gracie Baetsle won the 100-meter low hurdles for Pekin in 18.39 seconds, edging Van Buren County senior Ella Jirak by .76 seconds.
Kerrigan Pope picked up another sweep in the throwing events for the Pekin girls, winning the shot put with a toss of 10.92 meters and a throw of 38.7 meters in the discus. Astrid Garcia scored her first win for the Panthers in the high jump reaching 1.25 meters.
Pekin added five relay wins on Friday at Cardinal. The Panthers won the sprint medley in two minutes, the shuttle hurdle relay in 1:19.28, the distance medley in 4:45.53, the 4x200 relay in 1:54.48 and closed the winning night finishing first in the 4x400 relay in 4:24.53.
Alexia McClure picked up a win for Cardinal in the 400-meter dash, finishing the quarter-mile run in 1:00.87. McClure also led off the winning 4x100 relay win for the Comets as Brinlee Ostrander, Kiya Chapin and Becker closed out a winning run in 53.94 seconds.
Van Buren County finished fourth with 84 points. The Warriors finished second in the 4x200 (1:55.78), the 4x400 (4:39.42) and the 4x800 (11:13.7) relay races.
Moravia finished seventh with 23 points in the Gerard Relays. The Mohawks placed fourth in a pair of relay races, finishing the opening sprint medley relay in 2:16 and closing the night finishing fourth in the 4x400 in 4:41.
Davis County girls dominate Arrow Relays
WAPELLO — The Davis County girls track and field team rolled to another team championship on Thursday, more than doubling up the field at Wapello's Arrow Relays. The Mustangs racked up 181 points, beating out runner-up Louisa-Muscatine by 91.
Caden VanLaningham continued her impressive season on the track for the Mustangs, sprinting to wins in both the 100 and 200. Besides racing to a first-place finish in the 200 meters in 28.03 seconds, VanLangingham edged out teammate Jersey Greever by 0.17 seconds crossing the finish line in 13.39 to take the 100-meter title.
Charley Barnhart scored a middle distance win for the Mustangs, finishing the 800-meter run in 2:40.37. Makayla Bachman led a 1-2 finish for Davis County in the 3,000 meters, winning the longest individual race of the night in 12:27.12 while Davis County teammate Karston Nebel finished second in 13:08.15.
Stephyn Wilfawn scored a win for Davis County in the 100-meter low hurdles, posting a winning time of 17.72 seconds. The Mustangs also dominated in the relays, winning the 4x100 in 54.06 seconds, the 4x200 in 1:52.5 and the 4x800 in 11:00.19.
Fairfield girls win team title at Ekstrand Relay
WAYLAND — The Fairfield girls track and field team brought home a team championship on Thursday, rolling to the Class A division title with 172 points to beat out Southeast Conference rival Keokuk for the championship at the Ekstrand Relays.
The Fairfield girls had a perfect night in the relays, sweeping the titles in the 4x100, 4x200, 4x400, 4x800, shuttle hurdle and distance medley. Maddie Jones added a win in the Class A girls 800-meter run for the Trojans while Kelsey Pacha scored a victory for Fairfield in the girls 400-meter hurdles.
The Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont girls finished third with 83 points at the WACO meet, led by a winning run of 17.86 seconds in the 100-meter hurdles by Brooke Shafer. Sigourney was fourth among Class B girls, finishing with 67 points.
The Fairfield boys finished fourth at WACO with 81 points among Class A schools, edging EBF by 16. River Patterson, Aidan Lyons, Kevin Kretz and Landen Schafer scored a win for the Trojans in the boys distance medley relay.
Both Fairfield teams host the Brookhart-Crew Relays on Monday.
GIRLS TENNIS
No. 3 (1A) Fairfield 9, Mount Pleasant 0
FAIRFIELD — The third-ranked Trojans improved to 9-0 on the season in duals with a 9-0 Southeast Conference win over the Panthers. Fairfield dropped just 11 games in nine sweeps.
Lauren Kraemer (No. 4) and Sydney Wels (No. 6) both swept through 12 games in 6-0, 6-0 singles sweeps. Kraemer joined Nellie Higdon in securing a 6-0, 6-0 sweep in the No. 2 doubles match.
Davis County 7, Clarke 2
BLOOMFIELD — Morgan Klaus and Jenna Marlow picked up eight-game sweeps in singles play for the Mustangs while Jada Will edged out Molly Sickels, 7-5, in the decisive tiebreaker of the No. 6 singles match of a South Central Conference dual win.
Davis County (5-1, 3-0 SCC) heads to Burlington Grayhound Invitational on Saturday.
BOYS TENNIS
Centerville 8, Pella Christian 1
PELLA — Joe Sheets and Ayden Beeson won a thrilling battle over Toby Vander Molen and Simon Belzer in the No. 3 doubles match, taking a decisive 12-10 tiebreaker to clinch a non-conference win for the Big Reds.
Mount Pleasant 7, Fairfield 2
MOUNT PLEASANT — Jeremy Goodale scored wins in both singles and doubles play for the Trojans during a Southeast Conference dual against the Panthers at East Lake Park. Goodale edged Jack Schimmelpfenning, 8-6, in the No. 2 singles match before joining Fairfield teammate Jeremy Goodale in scoring an 8-5 victory in the No. 1 doubles match.
Clarke 6, Davis County 3
OSCEOLA — Dean Bragg and Syrus Benge scored wins in singles play for the Mustangs during a South Central Conference dual against the Indians. Clayton McFarland and Cayler Wuthrich added a 10-0 sweep of a No. 2 doubles match to secure Davis County's third win.
Davis County (0-7, 0-4 SCC) joins Fairfield (1-8, 0-5 Southeast) this weekend taking part in the Fairfield Maharishi Pioneer Invitational. Action at the Punj Tennis Center begins on Saturday morning at 9 a.m.
GIRLS GOLF
Redettes edge Mustangs, Lady Dees
CENTERVILLE — The Redettes posted three of the top-five individual rounds on their home course during a South Central Conference triangular, leading Centervillle to a round of 206.
Davis County finished second with a team score of 213, led by meet medalist Morgan Petefish who posted the low individual round with a 42. Alaina Moorman was the runner-up, leading Centerville with a round of 46, while Ella Zaputil carded the third-lowest round of the triangular with a 49 leading the Lady Dees to a team score of 218.
Trojans take second in home triangular
WASHINGTON — Myah Twohill edged teammate Viola Welsh by a stroke to finish sixth in a Southeast Conference girls golf triangular for Fairfield.
The Trojans finished second as a team with a score of 212, beating out Keokuk by 17 shots. Washington won the triangular at the Fairfield Golf and Country Club, posting a 160.
Savages roll past BGM
SIGOURNEY — Lily Schmidt and Madelynn Hornback both posted rounds of 45 to lead the Sigourney girls golf team to a South Iowa Cedar League dual win.
Sigourney finished the dual with a round of 195. BGM posted a score of 400.
BOYS GOLF
Montezuma edges Van Buren County at Sigourney
SIGOURNEY — Maguire DeJong earned meet medalist honors for the Braves on Wednesday, edging Van Buren County senior Clayton Bruckman by a single stroke with a round of 38 allowing the Braves to finish one shot ahead of the Warriors in a non-conference boys golf triangular.
Josh Mohr finished third in the triangular, leading Sigourney with a round of 40. The Savages, playing host to the meet, finished with a team score of 178.
BOYS SOCCER
Fairfield 3, Mount Pleasant 0
MOUNT PLEASANT — Xavier Kapijimpanga and Chance Swan both scored goals in the first half for the Trojans before Blake Jamarsco drilled the clinching goal in the second half of a Southeast Conference win.
Fairfield (6-2, 5-2 Southeast) hosts Fort Madison at the Dexter Soccer Complex on Monday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Knoxville 8, Centerville 0
KNOXVILLE — Hanna Linsley scored four goals and tallied an assist for the Panthers during a South Central Conference win over the Redettes at Ken Locke Stadium.
Marley McKay added two goals and an assist for Knoxville. Taylor Jones found the back of the net twice for the Panthers.
Mount Pleasant 5, Fairfield 1
MOUNT PLEASANT — Andrea Lopreato scored twice for the Panthers while Elly Manning added two goals and two assists in a Southeast Conference win over the Trojans.
Fairfield dropped a 3-2 non-conference match against Mediapolis on Thursday. Claire Else scored both goals for the Trojans while Brooke Willems recorded a hat trick for the Bullettes.
Fairfield (1-7, 1-5 Southeast) heads to Fort Madison on Monday.