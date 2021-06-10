CHARITON — Ranked for the first time since winning the program's first state championship last summer, No. 12 (3A) Albia jump out to an early lead and never looked back on Thursday night at Chariton.
Sydney Hoskins collected three hits and drove in a pair of runs for the Lady Dees in a 10-7 South Central Conference win over the Chargers. Aliya Myers added a double and two RBIs as Albia held on late after building a 4-0 lead in the very first inning and a 10-1 lead in the fifth.
Ashley Beary collected two of Albia's 14 hits in the game, scoring twice. Addison Halstead and Allison Major also had two-hit efforts for the Lady Dees with Major scoring once.
Albia (7-3, 3-1 SCC) will have its first top-15 match-up of the softball season. The 12th-ranked Lady Dees head to fifth-ranked (1A) Lynnville-Sully Saturday morning at 10 a.m.
Moravia 16, Orient-Macksburg 1
ORIENT — Destiny Nathaniel doubled twice, driving in two runs, while scoring three times for the Mohawks in a runaway Bluegrass Conference road win.
Nathaniel finished with three hits in the game, helping Moravia (7-7, 6-1 Bluegrass) jump out to a 9-1 lead after two innings. Anaya Keith allowed just two hits to the Bulldogs in the pitching circle while collecting two hits at the plate, connecting on a pair of doubles while scoring two runs for the Mohawks.
Kjiersten Albertson added two hits and scored two runs for Moravia. Keith struck out four batters for the Mohawks.
Cardinal 9, Danville 1
ELDON — Alexia McClure's fifth-inning grand slam doubled Cardinal's four-run lead on First Responder's Night for the Comets. Nicoa McClure added three hits, including a two-run single in the opening inning of a Southeast Iowa Superconference south division win.
Ava Ferrell picked up the win in the pitching circle for Cardinal, allowing just one run on six hits while walking two batters and collecting five strikeouts. Emma Becker singled and scored twice for the Comets (4-8, 3-2 SEI south) while Caitlyn Reber added two hits, including a triple that drove in Maddy Lawson in the fourth to give Cardinal a 4-0 lead.
Twin Cedars 13, Moulton-Udell 0
BUSSEY — Rylee Dunkin and Grace Bailey eached finished one hit shy of the cycle for the Sabers, who never looked back after jumping out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning of a Bluegrass Conference battle with the Eagles.
Dunkin singled, doubled and tripled at the top of the line-up for Twin Cedars, driving in two runs while scoring three times. Bailey found the home run Dunkin was looking for, finishing a triple shy of the cycle while driving four runs and scoring twice as part of a 3-3 effort.
Hannah King and Hailey Huff had the only two hits of the contest for Moulton-Udell (2-6, 2-4 Bluegrass) in the four-inning contest.
PREP BASEBALL
Moravia 20, Orient-Macksburg 0
ORIENT — The Mohawks scored 12 runs in the opening inning of a Bluegrass Conference win over the Bulldogs, getting hits from 11 different batters during the contest.
Cayden Cook, Logan Johnson and Kaleb Templeton all had a pair of hits to lead Moravia (6-3, 6-2 Bluegrass) at the plate. Shane Helmick, the winning pitcher for the Mohawks, collected the only extra-base hit with a double while driving in two runs and scoring once.
Colton Swenson led Moravia in run production with three RBIs. Gage Hanes and Matthew Seals shared top run-scoring honors as each Mohawk player crossed home plate three times in four innings.
Cardinal 10, Danville 4
ELDON — Blaine Bryant doubled in the tying run for the Comets before Tristan Cloke put Cardinal ahead to stay with a two-run double to left as Cardinal erased a 3-0 deficit, scoring seven runs in the fifth inning to secure a Southeast Iowa Superconference south division victory.
Kaleb Figueroa capped the fifth-inning rally for the Comets (6-3, 2-2 SEI south) with at two-run double, giving Cardinal a 9-3 lead. Cloke added his second run-scoring hit in the sixth with a single to center that allowed Bryant to score for the third time in as many innings.
Fort Madison 2-13, Fairfield 1-3
FAIRFIELD — Connor Lyons drove in Tallon Bates with the only run in the first of two Southeast Conference losses for the Trojans against Fort Madison on Thursday. Nate Smithburg suffered a tough loss on the mound despite allowing just one earned run on two hits over six innings.
Brad Smithburg drove in two runs for Fairfield in the nightcap with the Bloodhounds. Smithburg had one of Fairfield's two hits in the second game, collecting the only extra-base hit for the Trojans with a double.
Fairfield (4-8, 2-4 Southeast) heads to Washington for a varsity doubleheader on Monday starting at 5:30 p.m.
Twin Cedars 14, Moulton-Udell 0
BUSSEY — Kade Dunkin allowed one hit and one walk over four shutout innings while striking out seven M-U batters in a Bluegrass Conference win for the Sabers.
Dunkin added two hits, driving in a run and scoring three times against the Eagles (0-7, 0-7 Bluegrass) while Mason Sanders added a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored. Brett Sedlock drove in two runs with two hits for Twin Cedars.