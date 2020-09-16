NEWTON — Willow Larsen continued her stellar freshman season in the pool on Tuesday for the Fairfield High School girls swimming team.
The YMCA state champion Ottumwa Hurricane picked up a pair of wins for the Trojans during a triangular dual at Newton High School, winning the 50-yard freestyle in 29.42 seconds and the 100-yard backstroke in 1:09.67 as Fairfield secured a split with a 43-38 win over Oskaloosa and a 77-15 loss to Newton.
Larsen has won each of her first two varsity swims in the backstroke, following up a victory in the same race at the Muscatine Invitational on Sept. 5. In her first high school varsity meet, Larsen won the 100-yard freestyle and 100-yard breaststoke at a quadrangular meet hosted by Ottumwa back on Aug. 27. Last spring, Larsen helped the Hurricanes win state titles in both the 200-yard free and medley relay races.
Fairfield (2-3) is off until competing along with Ottumwa at the Burlington Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 26.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Albia 25-25-25, Clarke 18-13-17
OSCEOLA — Emma Wenger collected 27 of Albia's 36 assists and collected a team-best 12 digs as the Lady Dees secured the first South Central Conference victory of the season and the team's fifth straight overall win.
Jenna Gronewold led Albia (7-2, 1-1 SCC) at the net with 10 kills. Addison Halstead paced the Lady Dees at the net with three solo blocks and an assist with Gronewold.
Ashley Beary and Sydney Hoskins both served up three aces against the Indians.
Pekin 25-25-25, Hillcrest Academy 19-17-24
PEKIN — Erika Coleman and Kaydlyn Johnson each collected three aces for the Panthers, who used another solid serving night to earn a Southeast Iowa Superconference north division sweep against the Ravens.
Johnson was 11-11 serving in the match and had a team-high 10 digs on defense for Pekin. Coleman had seven of Pekin's 11 assists.
Claire Roth led the Panthers (5-4, 2-1 SEI north) at the net, hammering seven kills.
Centerville 25-25-25, Chariton 15-19-19
CHARITON — After snapping a four-match losing streak with a two-set win over Grand View Christian on Saturday to wrap up the Williamsburg Tournament, the Redettes secured a South Central Conference sweep over the Chargers.
Centerville (6-10, 1-2 SCC) will join Seymour, Moulton-Udell and Twin Cedars at the Cardinal Tournament on Saturday starting at 9 a.m. All five teams will play each other in pool play with the champion determined by the team that finishes with the best record.
Knoxville 27-25-17-25, Davis County 25-22-25-18
BLOOMFIELD — Sophia Young racked up 12 kills to lead the Mustangs in a competitive battle with possible South Central Conference championship implications. The Panthers held on for a four-set win, taking advantage of 26 Davis County hitting errors and a stellar defensive effort from Panther senior Maggie Wilikins, who collected 35 of Knoxville's 100 digs in the match.
Kara Greiner and Avery Thompson each collected a team-leading three ace serves for Davis County. Briley Lough had 20 digs on defense for the Mustangs while Morgan Petefish and Kallie Greiner each collected a pair of blocks. Chloe Fetcho had 37 of Davis County's 41 assists.
Davis County (6-9, 1-1 SCC) will compete in the Ottumwa tournament on Saturday starting at 8 a.m. The Mustangs will compete in the white pool along with Mount Pleasant and Washington while Ottumwa, Albia, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont and Fairfield will compete in the red pool.
West Burlington 25-25-25, Cardinal 12-15-10
WEST BURLINGTON — Sydney Marlow racked up 17 kills and 17 digs, leading the Falcons to a Southeast Iowa Superconference south division sweep of the Comets.
Kiya Chapin led Cardinal (2-5, 0-3 SEI south) at the net with four kills, one of the four blocks in the match for the Comets and one of Cardinal's two ace serves. Riley Bears had a team-leading nine assists and Cardinal's second ace serve. Emma Becker and Elizabeth Lett each collected 10 digs to lead the Comets.