MUSCATINE – Just two weeks after closing out 2020 with the girls competing at the Rose Bowl, the Davis County boys opened 2021 bowling on the same lanes Saturday in the second Louisa-Muscatine Invitational tournament held in the span of 14 days.
The Davis County boys posted a team score of 2,505, finishing 10th in the tournament. Lane Johnson led the way for the Mustangs, posting a two-game score of 375 to tie Independence freshman Teegan Cross and Durant sophomore Zachary Pearlman for the 31st-best individual score.
The Davis County girls posted a 1,928 score two weeks earlier, placing 11th in the girls portion of the L&M Invite. Kelsey Rook led the Mustangs by posting the 24th-best two-game score with a 319 total.
Both Davis County bowling teams return to action later this week, competing at FunCity in Burlington against the Grayhounds on Friday at 5 p.m.