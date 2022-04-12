CHARITON — The Davis County boys track and field team made it two wins in two nights on Tuesday, following up a win at Albia's home meet by claiming the Class AA championship at the Chariton Charger Relays.
Carson Maeder completed a sweep of the hurdle races for the Mustangs, winning the 110-high hurdles in 16.92 seconds and the 400-low hurdles in 1:01.19. Davis County also scored wins in four relay races, claiming the distance medley (3:52.77), sprint medley (1:43.98), 4x800 (8:55.77) and the 4x400 (3:47.22).
Tayden Bish, part of three relay wins for Davis County, added an individual win claiming the 200-meter dash in 24.84 seconds. Collin Batterson matched Bish by winning an individual race, finishing first in the 800-meter run in 2:12.42, while running in the 4x400, 4x800 and the distance medley relays.
Cardinal claimed the Class A team championship, scoring 177 points at the Charger Relays. Isaac Lett was part of four wins in four events for the Comets, taking individual victories in the 100 meters (11.83) and 200 meters (25.08) while leading off the sprint medley (1:42.76) and 4x400 (3:53.24) relay wins.
Landon Becker, also part of the two winning relay runs, finished first for the Comet boys in the Class A 800-meter run in 2:16.31. Griffin Greiner added a win in the long jump, reaching 21 feet and nine inches before running in the sprint medley relay.
Konnor Sanders won the 110 hurdles for Cardinal in 17.7 seconds while Archer Metcalf won the 400 hurdles in 1:06.06. Reece Pedersen won the high jump for the Comets, clearing the bar in 5-4, while Alec Rachford won the shot put with a throw of 39-7.
Fairfield's Pacha reaches second blue standard at Timm Lamb Relays
FORT MADISON — Already locked in for a spot in the girls' high school long jump at the Drake Relays, Kelsey Pacha reached another 'blue standard' on Tuesday in Fort Madison clinching a spot in the 400-meter hurdles at the Timm Lamb Pen City Relays.
Pacha led a 1-2 finish for the Fairfield girls in the race, crossing the finish line in 1:06.5 hitting the mark to automatically qualify for the event at the Drake Relays. Lilly Bergren also had a solid run in the 400 hurdles for the Trojans, finishing second to Pacha in 1:12.51.
Fairfield finished second in the Class A portion of the Timm Lamb Relays with 132 points. Mount Pleasant won the team title with 165 while the Class B team title went to Danville with 143 points, 14 more than Mediapolis.
Anna Dunlap picked up the win for Fairfield in the Class A 100-meter hurdles, crossing the finish line in 15.6 seconds. Maddie Jones won the 800-meter run for the Trojans, posting a time of 2:33.6.
Pacha and Dunlap joined Maya Lane and Mallory Lyon to win the shuttle hurdle relay in 1:07.06. Jones joined Addison Ferrel, Carley Seeley and Ashlyn Lisa to produce a win in the 4x800 relay in 11:09.6.
In Class B, the Cardinal girls finished third with 122 points. Makenna Chickering won the 100-meter dash in 13.8 seconds while Allie Cloke won the discus with a throw of 106 feet and five inches.
Van Buren County finished fifth in Class B with 62 points. Callie Kracht finished second in the 100 meters in 14.55, Faith Neeley finished second in the 800-meter run in 2:53.63 and Libby Bainbridge finished second in the high jump reaching 4-6.
Fairfield boys ring victory bell at home invite
FAIRFIELD — River Patterson joined Aiden Lyons in producing one of the two 1-2 sweeps for the Fairfield boys on their home track. Patterson edged Lyons by less than a second in the 200-meter dash, crossing the finish line in 22.69, as part of a 28-point night at the Trojans Relays on Tuesday.
Lyons did pick up the win in the 100-meter dash for Fairfield, crossing the finish line in 11.82 seconds. Patterson added a second win, taking the 400-meter dash in 51.22.
Dayton Mauck won the 3,200-meter run in 11:36.38, beating out Trojan teammate by just under four seconds in the two-mile race. Kaidyn Mickels won the 1,600-meter run for Fairfield, crossing the finish line in 4:53.04.
Fairfield edged Oskaloosa, 135-123, to win the Trojan Relays team title. Van Buren County finished fourth with 99 points, led by a winning high jump of 6-2 by Tyler Stoltz, while Pekin placed fifth with 73 points paced by a winning throw of 121 feet by Kevin Linn.
Shafer vaults EBF girls into third at Pella Christian
PELLA — Molly Shafer helped the Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont girls track and field team secure wins in three events, leading the Rockets to a third-place finish at the Pella Christian Invitational with 103.5 points.
Shafer scored a pair of individual wins, capturing the high jump title by successfully clearing the bar at five foot and four inches, while also winning the 100-meter hurdles crossing the finish line in 16.81 seconds edging Centerville senior Allison Casteel, who finished second in 16.93. Shafer joined twin sister Kate, Lizzy Van Utrecht and Kadi Cody in bringing home the 4x400 relay title for the EBF girls beat Pella by over four seconds in a time of 4:26.69.
The Centerville girls, led by Casteel's runner-up finish in the 100 hurdles, finishing ninth with 25 1/3 points. The EBF boys scored 51 points, finishing sixth at Pella Christian, while the Centerville boys placed eighth with 13 points.
Sigourney boys finish eighth at Ahrens Relays
MARENGO — Brady Clark finished sixth for the Sigourney boys in the 200-meter dash crossing the finish line in 26.8 seconds, while helping the Savages place sixth in the 4x100 relay in 52.6 as Sigourney finished eighth at the Ruth Ahrens Relays.
GIRLS SOCCER
Centerville 5, Chariton 0
CENTERVILLE — Mickey Stephens recorded her first hat trick of her senior season, scoring three goals for the Redettes while setting up two more scores against the Chargers.
Katy Morgan and Renee Waldorp scored off assists from Stephens in Centerville's first multi-goal win of the season. Breckyn Carney added an assist on one of the three goals scored by Stephens while Maddison Casteel recorded her first shutout in the net for the Redettes, making six saves in the match.
Centerville (4-2) heads to Des Moines North on Monday.
GIRLS GOLF
Sigourney 204, Iowa Valley 223
SIGOURNEY — Madelynn Hornback and Claire Svenby both cracked 50 on the Sigourney Golf and Country Club course, leading the Savages to a South Iowa Cedar League dual win on Tuesday.
Hornback earned meet medalist honors for Sigourney, posting a round of 45 for the defending SICL and 1A regional champions. Svenby posted a 48, beating Iowa Valley senior Jaden Smith by three strokes for second place.
Sigourney (3-0, 3-0 SICL) hosts Lynnville-Sully and Tri-County on Monday.
GIRLS TENNIS
Davis County 6, Fairfield 3
FAIRFIELD — Abby Warning and Addison Stuchel combined to win 16 of 17 games in singles play for the Mustangs before teaming up for an 8-3 win in the No. 2 doubles match against the Trojans.
Alyssa Rudd and Leah Rudd added wins in singles play as well as a win over Emily Simpson and Aspen Heckethorn in the No. 3 doubles match for Davis County. Leah Rudd had the toughest win in singles play, outlasting Emma Wendland, 9-7, in the No. 4 match.
Tess Paton and Sydney Wells combined to secure all three wins for Fairfield against Davis County. Paton won 8-1 in the No. 1 singles match and Wells won 8-5 in the No. 2 singles match before the Trojan teammates picked up an 8-3 competing in the top doubles match.
Fort Madison 5, Fairfield 4
FAIRFIELD — The Bloodhounds scored four wins in six singles matches, including a 9-7 decision in the No. 6 singles match, to earn a hard-fought Southeast Conference win over the Trojans.
Paton and Wells again scored singles wins for Fairfield, dropping just one game in the top two singles matches.
Fairfield (1-3, 1-2 Southeast) heads to Fort Madison for the rematch with the Bloodhounds on Monday. Davis County (2-1) hosts Knoxville in South Central Conference action next Thursday afternoon.
BOYS GOLF
Iowa Valley 206, Sigourney 207
SIGOURNEY — Clay Morse led the Savages in a South Iowa Cedar League battle on the Sigourney Golf and Country Club, earning meet medalist honors with a round of 45 beating Iowa Valley junior Justin Barnes by four strokes.
Sigourney was able to maintain a one-shot lead with the fourth and final score for both teams still coming in. Aiden Rabe was able to put the Tigers on top, posting a 54 while Cole McKay brought in a 56 for the Savages.
Sigourney (0-3, 0-3 SICL) hosts Lynnville-Sully and Tri-County on Monday.
BOYS SOCCER
Chariton 5, Centerville 0
CENTERVILLE — Wyatt Chipp scored a pair of goals and recorded an assist for the Chargers, who allowed just two shots on goal in 80 minutes against the Big Reds
Centerville (1-2) heads to Clarke on Friday.