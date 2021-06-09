BLOOMFIELD — After throwing six shutout innings in the second game of a South Central Conference doubleheader with Chariton, Noah Zmolek put away the first of two win on Wednesday for the Davis County Mustangs.
Dawson Townsend closed out a 5-4 win on the mound, coaxing Kaleb Offenburger and Preston Lane into a pair of groundouts fielded at short by Zmolek to close out Chariton's late rally. Trailing 5-0 entering the seventh, the Chargers followed a lead-off walk drawn by Alex Bates with doubles off the bats of Brock Oxenreider and Kasyn Paige, cutting Davis County's lead to three while ending the night on the mound for Zmolek.
Singles by Kaden Fitzgerald and Mason Smith pulled Chariton within 5-3 before Aidan Mundt drew a one-out walk off Nolan Cramer to load the bases. Townsend came on to record the final two outs, helping the Mustangs secure the first conference sweep of the season.
Zmolek struck out 10 batters over six innings, picking up the win on the mound in the second game. Run-scoring hits by Gavin McCall and Easton White highlighted a four-run rally in the fourth by Mustangs in the nightcap, opening a 5-0 lead.
Davis County (5-7, 4-4 SCC) scored eight times in the very first inning of an 11-1 win in six innings over the Chargers to clinch the sweep. Townsend closed out the game with a two-run double to left in the sixth after collecting one of Davis County's five run-scoring hits in the opening frame.
Cramer collected three hits, including a double, in the 10-run Mustang win over Chariton driving in two runs while scoring once. Dalton Reeves added two hits, two RBIs and a run while McCall collected an RBI double and scored during the eight-run rally.
Knoxville 5-2, Albia 4-7
KNOXVILLE — Luke Spaur's pop up to short with two runners in scoring position was dropped in shallow center, allowing Dakota Ramsey to score the winning run for the Panthers during a South Central Conference split with Albia.
The Blue Demons nearly rallied late to earn two wins over Knoxville, erasing a 4-1 Panther lead with a pair of runs in the sixth and wild pitch with two outs that allowed Garin Grinstead to score from third. Nate Wynn, who reached after swinging on the third strike with two outs in the seventh, matched Jackson Pence with two hits in the extra-inning contest.
Tein Thiravong drove in two runs with a single to center in the second inning of Albia's five-run win over the Panthers. Grinstead and Wynn each doubled in runs for the Blue Demons (6-5, 4-2 SCC) in the sixth inning to put the game away.
Albia heads to Chariton for SCC action on Friday.
Sigourney 9, Colfax-Mingo 2
SIGOURNEY — Max Phillips doubled and tripled for the Savages, driving in Sigourney's final run in the bottom of the sixth to clinch a South Iowa Cedar League win.
Josh Mohr and Cade Molyneux struck on back-to-back run-scoring doubles in the opening inning against the Tigerhawks, staking Sigourney (7-1, 5-0 SICL) to an early 2-0 lead. The Savages put the win away by scoring five times in the third as Bo Schmidt, Jake Moore and Reid Molyneux struck run-scoring hits during the rally.
Sigourney heads to North Mahaska on Friday.
Highland 7, Cardinal 4
ELDON — Brenton Bonebrake collected three hits, driving in three runs including a tiebreaking two-run triple with two outs in the sixth as the Huskies rallied from an early 4-0 deficit to earn a Southeast Iowa Superconference cross-over win.
Landon Becker struck for a pair of hits in the first two inning, giving Cardinal (5-3) a four-run lead with a two-run single to center following a run-scoring double by Morgan Rupe. Run-scoring hits by Bonebrake and Kaige Vonnahme, however, rallied Highland tying the game at 4-4 in the fourth.
Burlington-Notre Dame 2, Pekin 0
BURLINGTON — Josh Smith tossed a one-hit shutout for the Nikes, striking out 10 batters while walking three to win a Southeast Iowa Superconference cross-over duel with Pekin junior Chase Stansberry.
Stansberry went the distance on the mound for the Panthers (5-4), allowing two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out 13 batters. Brady Millikin collected Pekin's lone hit with a lead-off double to left in the sixth before being thrown out trying to advance to third on the hit.
PREP SOFTBALL
Albia 6, Knoxville 4
KNOXVILLE — The Lady Dees took advantage of a fielding error with the bases loaded in the opening inning, breaking the door open for a three-run rally as the Lady Dees held off the Panthers to secure a South Central Conference win.
Mackenna Jones closed out Knoxville after an RBI single by Emma Dunkin in the seventh brought the tying run to the plate. Jones recorded her ninth strikeout, retiring Ciara Heffron for the second out before fielding a ground ball off the bat of Ashlyn Finarty to clinch the win.
Ashley Bear and Addison Halstead both collected doubles for the Lady Dees (6-3, 2-1 SCC) while Aliya Myers reached twice and scored twice against the Panthers.
Colfax-Mingo 2, No. 5 (1A) Sigourney 0
COLFAX — Kylie Doty edged Carly Goodwin in a South Iowa Cedar League pitchers duel, lifting the Tigerhawks past the fifth-ranked Savages, pitching a shutout while driving in both runs with a two-run homer in the fourth.
Goodwin had success at the plate against Doty, collecting three singles in four at-bats. Macy Fisch added a double for the Savages (7-4, 4-1 SICL) while Goodwin racked up eight strikeouts in six innings of work in the pitching circle.
Sigourney head to North Mahaska on Friday.
Highland 10, Cardinal 1
RIVERSIDE — Nicoa McClure hammered her first home run of the season, bringing in the only run of the Southeast Iowa Superconference cross-over contest with the Huskies in the fifth.
Jessica Kraus doubled and drove in two runs for the Huskies while pitching around the home run by McClure, earning the win by scattering five hits, two walks and striking out three Comet batters. Maddy Lawson singled following the lead-off home run by McClure, bringing the tying run to the plate for Cardinal (3-8) before Kraus forced a pop up and a pair of groundouts to preserve Highland's 3-1 lead.
Chariton 3, Davis County 1
BLOOMFIELD — Davis County's bid to set up a battle of South Central Conference unbeatens came up short on Wednesday night as the Chargers handed the Mustangs their first conference loss of the season.
Davis County (10-3, 4-1 SCC) hosts fifth-ranked (3A) Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont on Friday at the West Complex in Bloomfield. The Mustangs will be seeking to hand the Rockets their first loss with first place in the conference on the line.