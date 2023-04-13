BLOOMFIELD — The Davis County High School girls tennis team continued their perfect start to the season, scoring a fourth straight 9-0 dual win on Tuesday over Fairfield.
Maddie Warning won a thrilling battle in the top singles match for the Mustangs, outlasting Fairfield senior Sydney Wells in tiebreaker. Warning scored the final two points to earn an 8-6 win, securing the closest match of the afternoon.
Abby Warning and Jada Will each secured 8-3 wins for Davis County in singles play while Addison Stuchel topped Giteeka Adhikari, 8-4, in the No. 4 singles match. Leah Rudd won, 8-1, in the No. 5 singles match while Culee Smith took all eight games over Lola Hatchette in the No. 6 singles match for the Mustangs.
Davis County earned three more wins in doubles play. Warning and Will topped Wells and Madison Greiner, 8-4, in the top doubles match while Warning and Stuchel won 8-2 over Emma Wendland and Adhikari in the No. 2 doubles match. Rudd and Smith closed out the dual winning all eight games in the No. 3 doubles match over Una Carter and Hatchette.
Davis County (4-0) hosts Albia in a South Central Conference dual on Monday. Fairfield (2-2) hosts Fort Madison on Monday in a Southeast Conference dual.
