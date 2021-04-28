CHARITON — The Davis County girls track and field team continued another brillent season by hoisting another team championship trophy at Bob Cain Field.
The Mustangs won seven different races, including four relays, on the way to racking up 183 points in the Class AA division of Chariton's Lady Charger Relays. Davis County easily won the team title, beating out South Central Conference rival Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremotn by 76 points and Clarke by 81.
Caden VanLaningham proved to be the fastest runner in the meet, winning both the 100 and 200-meter dashes for Davis County. VanLaningham edged Clarke's Josey Dunbar in both races, winning the 100 in 13.21 seconds and the 200 in 26.88.
Macy Hill brought home the 1,500-meter title for the Mustangs, winning by nearly six seconds in 5:30.96. VanLaningham was part of the 4x200 relay win for Davis County, anchoring the Mustangs to a winning time of 1:54.66.
Clara Smith and Kallie Greiner were part of both the win in the 4x200 and the winning 4x400 relay run of 4:20.98 for the Mustangs. Charley Barnhart also took part in the 4x400 win after running with Hill, Tatum Turner and Addison Stutchel in a winning 4x800 relay run of 10:41.09.
Kaylea Hopkins, Smith, Jersey Greever and Chloe Fetcho picked up the opening win for Davis County in the sprint medley relay, crossing the finish line in 1:59.21. EBF runners scored a pair of wins while Aliya Wagamon scored a victory for the Rockets in the high jump, crossing the bar at four feet and 10 inches.
Lizzy Van Utrecht scored a win for EBF in the 400-meter dash, finishing the quarter-mile race in 1:02.35. Brooke Shafer won the 400-meter hurdles for the Rockets, crossing the finish line in 1:09.59.
Centerville finished sixth at the Lady Charger Relays, scoring 79 points. Allison Casteel won the 100-meter hurdles in 16.14 seconds before anchoring the Redettes to a win in the shuttle hurdle relay with Claire Mathews, Abigail White and Ysabella Berja joining Casteel in producing a time of 1:12.01.
Panther girls pounce on team title at Sigourney
SIGOURNEY — The Pekin girls track and field team more than doubled the runner-up in the race for the team title at the Sigourney Relays, outscoring North Mahaska by 100 points racking up 169 to claim the championship in the meet hosted by their rivals in the Backyard Brawl.
Pekin’s Mackenzie Dahlstrom, Sophie Wittrock, Audrey Fariss and Lauren Dershied set a meet and track record in the distance medley relay, finishing the race in 4:32.8, over four seconds faster than the previous mark. Dershied added a new meet record in the 800-meter run, finishing in 2:34.6 while also bringing home first place in the 3,000 meters for the Panthers.
Wittrock broke Highland’s Aly Stokes 200-meter record of 27.84 seconds, finishing the race in 27.6. Dahlstrom, Claire Roth, Wittrock and Sarah Eubanks ran the sprint medley in 1:57.7, eclipsing the meet record of 1:58.83.
Kerrigan Pope set a meet record with a discus toss of 117 feet, 3.5 inches, breaking her own 2019 record of 116-2. Sabrina Reneker, Lily Fariss, Audrey Fariss and Eubanks broke the meet record in the 4x400 relay, finishing the final race in 4:27.73, while Lexi Swearingen was just two seconds off the meet record for Pekin in the 1,500 meters, beating Panther teammate Lauren Steigleder to the finish line in 5:20.6.
The Pekin boys could not complete the team championship sweep at Sigourney, finishing second to Columbus by 12.3 points with a final 82-point total in the meet. Brady Millikin broke the meet record in the boys 800 meters, winning the race in 2:04.5, while the 4x800 relay team of Deklan Hampton, Colten Bishop, Jaedon Wolver and Zack Wise set a new meet record winning the two-mile race in 9:11.4
Cardinal’s Griffin Greiner won four events with a 100 time of 11.2 seconds, another meet record, and a 400-meter relay record run of 51.2 seconds. Greiner also won the long jump, reaching 20 feet and seven inches while taking the 200-meter title in 23 seconds flat leading to the Comets to a third-place finish with 65 total team points.
The Cardinal girls also finished third at the Sigourney Relays, scoring 60 points including 10 off a winning run of 53.5 seconds by Alexia McClure, Brinlee Ostrander, Kiya Chapin and Emma Becker in the 4x100 relay. The Sigourney girls tied Highland for fourth place in their home meet with 56 total points, including 10 scored by Rain Barthelman in a winning run of 1:15.3 in the 400-meter hurdles.
The Sigourney boys finished eighth in their home meet with 39 points. Gavin Sereg scored a win for the Savages in the boys high jump, making it over the bar at a height of five feet and 10 inches.
Rockets fifth at home relays
EDDYVILLE — Thane Alexander crossed the finish line first in both the 110 and 400-meter hurdles, helping Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont secure a fifth-place finish at the Rocket Relays.
Alexander won the 400 hurdles for the second straight home meet, finishing first in the Rocket Relays in 57.74 seconds. The EBF senior added a win in the 110 high hurdles earlier in the night, crossing the finish line in 15.87 seconds.
Daniel Hartman added a win in the long jump for the Rockets, reaching 19 feet and nine inches. Jesse Corneilson won the 400-meter dash, posting a time of 54.92 seconds for EBF.
Moulton-Udell finished 11th with 39 points. Dawson Veldhuizen finished third in the high jump crossing the bar at five feet and six inches.
Warrior boys win shuttle hurdle at Keokuk Relays; Manning takes girls 800
KEOKUK — The Van Buren County track and field teams came out of the Keokuk Relays with a pair of wins. The Warrior boys took the shuttle hurdle relay, finishing first in 1:08.04, while Isabel Manning scored a win for the VBC girls in the 800-meter run taking the half-mile race in 2:43.5.
Van Buren County finished with 73 points, led by 16 points scored by Lane Davis and 13 from Wyatt Mertens, finishing sixth in the boys portion of the Keokuk Relays. Manning's win gave the Van Buren County girls 10 points, helping the Warriors finish eighth as a team with 42 total points scored in the meet.
GIRLS GOLF
Redettes edge Mustangs, Lady Dees
CENTERVILLE — The Redettes posted three of the top-five individual rounds on their home course during a South Central Conference triangular, leading Centervillle to a round of 206.
Davis County finished second with a team score of 213, led by meet medalist Morgan Petefish who posted the low individual round with a 42. Alaina Moorman was the runner-up, leading Centerville with a round of 46, while Ella Zaputil carded the third-lowest round of the triangular with a 49 leading the Lady Dees to a team score of 218.
GIRLS SOCCER
Mediapolis 3, Fairfield 2
MEDIAPOLIS — Claire Else scored both goals for the Trojans, only to be one-upped by a hat trick from Mediapolis sophomore Brooke Willems lifting the Bullettes to a non-conference win.
Fairfield falls to 1-6 on the season with the non-conference loss.
Knoxville 8, Centerville 0
KNOXVILLE — Hanna Linsley scored four goals and tallied an assist for the Panthers during a South Central Conference win over the Redettes at Ken Locke Stadium.
Marley McKay added two goals and an assist for Knoxville. Taylor Jones found the back of the net twice for the Panthers.
Centerville (3-4, 2-1 SCC) heads to Clarke on Friday.